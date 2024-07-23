Union Budget 2024-25: Rise in income tax filings by individuals

CHALLENGES



While the number of income-tax returns filed has increased, a number of them report limited income. More than 80 per cent of them reported income of less than Rs 10 lakh



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

TAKEAWAYS



Announcement of a comprehensive review of the Income-Tax Act, 1961, to be completed in six months. The aim is to reduce disputes and litigation, and provide tax certainty



Proposal to increase monetary limits for filing appeals over tax disputes

The largest source of income for individuals is salaries, but it has grown slowest among income categories