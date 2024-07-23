Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Union Budget 2024-25: Rise in income tax filings by individuals

Union Budget 2024-25: Rise in income tax filings by individuals

The largest source of income for individuals is salaries, but it has grown slowest among income categories

Tax slab, savings
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 11:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
CHALLENGES
 
While the number of income-tax returns filed has increased, a number of them report limited income. More than 80 per cent of them reported income of less than Rs 10 lakh
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The largest source of income for individuals is salaries, but it has grown slowest among income categories 


TAKEAWAYS
 
Announcement of a comprehensive review of the Income-Tax Act, 1961, to be completed in six months. The aim is to reduce disputes and litigation, and provide tax certainty
 
Proposal to increase monetary limits for filing appeals over tax disputes



Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Simpler capital gains tax regime highlight of Budget

Budget 2024-25: Credit support for MSMEs to help them compete globally

Budget LIVE: Major focus on jobs, infrastructure, new tax regime benefits, incentives for allies

Rahul flags 'hollow' Budget promises; demands ignored, say regional parties

Budget 2024: What did FM Nirmala Sitharaman say about the middle class

Topics :Union BudgetTax benefits

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story