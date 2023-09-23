Universal cartons soon to be mandatory for selling apples in Himachal

Use of Universal Cartons will be mandatory for sale of apples in terms of weight in Himachal Pradesh from next year, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi announced in the state assembly on Saturday.

Taking part in a discussion initiated by Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Negi said that the government has already decided that only universal cartons (universal standard of grading) of 24 kg weight would be allowed for sale of apples from the next year and telescopic cartons in which the weight could be increased would be banned.

The government did not ban telescopic cartons this year as the growers had unused cartons and relaxation was given so that they did not suffer any loss, he said, adding that the decision to sell apples by weight was implemented strictly by the government and growers benefitted as one box fetched up to Rs 4,000.

The middlemen (Aartis) were opposing it as it was causing loss to them but the government did not relent and a fine of up to Rs 22 lakh was imposed on erring Aartis, the minister said.

He said the state would also urge other state governments to switch to using universal cartons and added that if necessary, the government is ready for any legal battle in favour of growers.

Earlier, the sale and purchase of apples were done in boxes which benefitted arthiyas. Selling apples by weight was a long-pending demand of apple growers.

Rathore said that Himachal apples are sold in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai but there was no arrangement to sell apples by weight in these markets and Aartis are shunning apples from Himachal.

The Congress MLA also said that a mechanism has to be put in place so that this problem is solved and the interests of growers are safeguarded.

Apples are also being imported from Iran, which is hurting the interests of apple growers in the state, he added.