Home / Economy / News / UPI merchant transactions over Rs 2,000 to carry charge of 1.1% from Apr 1

UPI merchant transactions over Rs 2,000 to carry charge of 1.1% from Apr 1

National Payments Corporation of India, through a circular has recommended Prepaid Payment Instrument charges for UPI payments

BS Web Team |Business Standard | New Delhi
UPI merchant transactions over Rs 2,000 to carry charge of 1.1% from Apr 1

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has advised Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) fees be applied to merchant transactions on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) beginning on April 1 in a recent circular.
 
NCPI, which is UPI's governing body, said in the circular that for amounts over Rs 2,000, using PPIs on UPI will result in interchange at 1.1 per cent of the transaction value.

The interchange fee is typically associated with card payments and is levied to cover the costs of accepting, processing, and authorising transactions.
 
Peer-to-peer (P2P) and peer-to-peer-merchant (P2PM) transactions between a bank account and a PPI wallet do not require an interchange, and the PPI issuer will pay the remitter bank approximately 15 basis points as a wallet-loading service charge.

Introduction of interchange is in the range of 0.5-1.1 percent, with interchange being 0.5 per cent for fuel, 0.7 per cent for telecom, utilities/post office, education, agriculture, 0.9 per cent for supermarket and 1 per cent for mutual fund, government, insurance and railways.

The pricing will come into effect starting April 1, 2023. NPCI will review the stated pricing on or before Sept. 30, 2023, the circular said.

Topics :UPI transactionsdigital payment walletOnline paymentsNational Payments Corporation of IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 5:47 PM IST

Also Read

UPI volume cap deadline extended by 2 yrs in relief for PhonePe, Google Pay

Can India's UPI system go global?

UPI transactions touch a record Rs 11.17 trillion in September, shows data

Google Play allows UPI Autopay payment for subscription-based purchases

RBI pauses onboarding of online merchants by Paytm Payments Services

Too early to predict any damage to wheat crop because of heat stress: Govt

GitHub fires its entire India engineering team, over 140 employees hit

Centre clears IRDAI's new commission norms for insurance intermediaries

RIL, 10 other firms bag 39,600 MW solar capacity order under PLI scheme

Indian corporates likely to see 10%-12% capex growth in FY24: Fitch

Next Story