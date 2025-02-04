Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / US-China trade war to benefit Indian exporters in increasing shipments

US-China trade war to benefit Indian exporters in increasing shipments

They said the country was the fourth-largest gainer when the US imposed higher duties on Chinese goods during US President Donald Trump's first tenure

US China flag, US-China flag
"India is likely to gain out of this trade war. Significant rise in exports are expected from India," a source said | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The trade war between the US and China is expected to benefit Indian exporters in increasing their shipments to the American market, sources said.

They said the country was the fourth-largest gainer when the US imposed higher duties on Chinese goods during US President Donald Trump's first tenure.

After coming to power again, Trump on Saturday signed an order to impose stiff tariffs on imports from China, fulfilling a campaign promise but raising the prospect of increased prices for American consumers.

"India is likely to gain out of this trade war. Significant rise in exports are expected from India," a source said.

Exporters have also stated that the imposition of customs duties by the US on imports from China provides huge export opportunities for India to America. The tariffs would affect exports from China to the US as they would push prices of their goods in the American market, making them less competitive.

"The move can create opportunities for Indian exports due to the trade diversion effects as US buyers will seek alternative suppliers to avoid higher costs," Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Director General Ajay Sahai said.

Also Read

Trump plans to speak with Xi Jinping as deadline for China tariffs looms

India set for electronics boost amid Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports

Trump bans China's 'de minimis' route: What it is and why it matters

Will take canal back or something powerful will happen, Trump warns Panama

China denounces US tariffs, says they are open for talks to avoid conflict

He said the extent of benefits depends on India's production capacity and competitiveness.

"The sectors which are likely to gain are electrical machinery and components, auto components, mobile, pharma, chemicals, apparel, fabrics," Sahai added.

During April-November 2024-25, the US was the second-largest trading partner of India with $82.52 billion bilateral trade in goods ($52.89 billion worth of exports, $29.63 billion of imports and $23.26 billion trade surplus). In 2021-24, America was the largest trading partner of India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Manufacturing PMI rises to 6-month high in Jan on exports and new orders

EFTA investor delegation to visit Delhi to explore business ties: Goyal

FM Sitharaman says no targets for rupee value, it is market-determined

Govt not worried about rupee volatility: Finance and Revenue Secy Pandey

India's pace of debt reduction remains gradual, says Fitch Ratings

Topics :US ChinaUS China trade warIndian exportsexporters

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story