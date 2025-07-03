US, India push for trade deal after Trump strikes deal with Vietnam

US and India trade negotiators were pushing on Wednesday to try to land a tariff-reducing deal ahead of President Donald Trump's July 9 negotiating deadline, but disagreements over US dairy and agriculture remained unresolved, sources familiar with the talks said.
The push comes as Trump announced an agreement with Vietnam that cuts US tariffs on many Vietnamese goods to 20 per cent from his previously threatened 46 per cent. Trump said that US products could enter Vietnam duty free, but details were scant.
Trump threatened a 26 per cent duty on Indian goods as part of his April 2 "Liberation Day" reciprocal tariffs, which were temporarily lowered to 10 per cent to buy time for negotiations.
Sources in India's commerce ministry said that a trade delegation from India was still in Washington a week after arriving for talks that started last Thursday and Friday.
They may stay longer to conclude a deal, but without compromising on key agricultural and dairy issues, the sources said, adding that it was unacceptable to lower tariffs on genetically modified corn, soybeans, rice and wheat grown in the US
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government "doesn't want to be seen as surrendering the interests of farmers - a strong political group in the country," one of the sources said.
However, India is open to lowering tariffs on walnuts, cranberries and other fruits, along with medical devices, autos and energy products, the source said.
A US source familiar with the talks said that there were "indications that they are close" and negotiators have been told to prepare for a potential announcement.
The source added that "there's been intense and constructive effort to close a deal. I think both sides understand the strategic importance, beyond the economic importance, of closing a deal."
Trump echoed those sentiments on Tuesday, telling reporters on Air Force One that he could reach a deal with India that would cut tariffs for both countries and help American companies compete in India's market of 1.4 billion consumers.
At the same time, Trump cast doubt on a potential deal with Japan, saying he may impose a tariff of 30 per cent or 35 per cent on Japanese goods, well above the 24 per cent duty rate he announced on April 2. Japan is seeking to lower separate 25 per cent automotive and steel tariffs that Trump imposed.
Spokespersons for the US Trade Representative's office, the Commerce Department and the US Treasury did not respond to request for comment on the state of trade negotiations with India and other countries. A spokesperson for India's embassy in Washington did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app