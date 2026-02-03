US-India tariff reset lifts engineering exports; auto components lead gains

The remaining 38 per cent of engineering exports fall outside the scope of the agreement as they are governed by Section 232 of US trade law. These products — including automobiles, auto parts, steel and aluminium — continue to attract additional tariffs ranging from 25 per cent to 50 per cent, which are not country-specific. The estimates are based on FY25 export data.

Pankaj Chadha, chairman of the Engineering Exports Promotion Council of India (EEPC), said the tariff cut could revive demand from US buyers who had slowed or curtailed orders due to high duties. “The reduced tariff will benefit most major engineering categories where India already has a strong footprint. Engineering exporters, especially MSMEs, were the worst affected by the steep 50 per cent duty and stand to gain significantly,” he said. Chadha added that while Section 232 duties on steel, aluminium and auto products remain in place, there is growing optimism that deeper trade engagement could eventually pave the way for easing those as well.