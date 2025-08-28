Home / Economy / News / US tariffs to hit nearly one-fourth of textile exports in 6 months: Experts

US tariffs to hit nearly one-fourth of textile exports in 6 months: Experts

However, the extension of duty-free import of cotton by three more months till December 31 is expected to bring some much-needed relief to the domestic textile industry

textile, textile industry, textile manufacturing
In 2024-25, the overall size of the textile and apparel sector is estimated at $179 billion, comprising a domestic market of $142 billion and exports worth $37 billion. Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US come into effect, close to one-fourth of India's textile exports may be severely impacted in the next six months, with America being the largest export market for the country's apparel industry and exporters grappling with order cancellations, experts said on Thursday.

However, the extension of duty-free import of cotton by three more months till December 31 is expected to bring some much-needed relief to the domestic textile industry, as it looks to mitigate the impact of the steep tariffs by re-orienting its export strategy and exploring alternate destinations other than the US, by leveraging India's existing free trade agreements (FTAs).

"We are looking at a hit of at least 20-25 per cent for the next six months, if I am considering some amount of re-orientation to be done because otherwise the figure is 28 per cent of exports, largely apparel and made-ups," Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) Secretary General Chandrima Chatterjee told PTI.

The government on Thursday extended duty-free import of cotton by three more months till December 31 to support textile exporters facing steep 50 per cent tariffs in the US. Earlier, on August 18, the Finance Ministry had allowed duty exemption on cotton imports from August 19 till September 30.

"We are very relieved because the earlier exemption was not benefiting new orders that can be placed for cotton as it takes a minimum 45-50 days to be shipped. So now this relatively longer widow will benefit the new orders," Chatterjee said.

She emphasised that the cotton import duty exemption will impart cost competitiveness by lowering the cost differential.

"Prior to these exemptions the difference between the domestic cotton price and the international bench-mark was 10-15 per cent, that will be addressed," the CITI secretary general said.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said the announcement of 50 per cent reciprocal tariff by the US on Indian imports is a matter of deep concern for the country's textile and apparel industry.

"The United States is one of the largest export destinations, and such a steep tariff will severely impact the competitiveness of Indian products in the American market, hurting both exporters and consumers," Sekhri stated.

However, he assured all support to the government on its stand of protecting the interests of Indian farmers, dairy industry and fishermen.

"Our industry is already experiencing the effects of the tariff hike, with potential losses and order cancellations. We are exploring alternate markets and strategies to mitigate the impact of the US tariffs. We are also in active discussions with the Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Commerce & Industry. In our meetings with the ministers of both the ministries, we have been assured of their best possible support," Sekhri said.

In 2024-25, the overall size of the textile and apparel sector is estimated at $179 billion, comprising a domestic market of $142 billion and exports worth $37 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre extends cotton import relief; TN, industry push for more sops

India should rethink Russian oil imports as US tariffs hit: Raghuram Rajan

US tariffs to worsen India's solar panel glut as domestic bidding slows

Govt extends duty-free cotton imports till Dec 31 to aid textile exporters

STMAI urges govt to act against surge of low-cost Chinese pipe imports

Topics :US tariffTrump tariffstrade

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story