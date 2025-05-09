US-UK FTA can serve as launch pad for Indian Inc to enter to American mkt

The latest comprehensive trade pact between Washington DC and London holds much promise for Indian industry, which can use it as another launching pad to enter the American market, Dammu Ravi, secretary (economic relations) at the Ministry of External Affairs, said on Friday.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Public Affairs Forum of India, Ravi said this was one of the most ambitious free trade agreements (FTA) India has been associated with. “The earlier FTAs with Australia and the UAE have limited tariff structures. But this has almost 90 per cent coverage,” Ravi said.

While the market size of the UK is small, the US-UK FTA offers Indian-owned automakers and other businesses operating in Britain significant potential, he emphasised. The pact is also expected to set a clear template for the Donald Trump administration as it negotiates a long list of deals with other nations.

“But the US-India FTA will go beyond tariff adjustments and easing regulatory mechanisms. It will involve other issues, including taxation and standards. We have to be mindful of where it's heading,” he added. Ravi also said the government recognises the need to ramp up India’s trade within its own neighbourhood, considering that only 5 per cent of the global trade conducted by South Asian nations takes place with each other. He suggested that under-construction industrial corridors should be extended beyond India’s borders to include hubs in neighbouring countries, allowing India’s manufacturing footprint to expand regionally. “India doesn't have its own supply chains. China alone controls 70 per cent of the critical earth mineral supply, and 90 per cent of its processing,” Ravi noted. However, pulling out supply chains for disparate categories of goods won't be easy, he warned.