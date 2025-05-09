Friday, May 09, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI FY25 surplus transfer likely to be higher than previous fiscal: BS poll

RBI may transfer a higher surplus in FY25 as gains from dollar sales and interest earnings strengthen its financials, exceeding last year's ₹2.1 trillion payout

Experts said that the RBI accumulated US dollars when the exchange rate was relatively low, in the ₹83–84 per dollar range, and sold them later at higher rates, between ₹84 and ₹87 per dollar, thereby realising a profit (Photo: Reuters)

Anjali Kumari
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to transfer a surplus between ₹2.2 trillion and ₹3.1 trillion to the government for the financial year 2024–25, compared to ₹2.1 trillion in the previous financial year, according to a Business Standard snap poll of six participants.
 
The RBI transferred a record surplus in FY24.
 
The central bank could generate a higher surplus for FY25 on the back of gains from substantial dollar sales, along with interest earnings from foreign and rupee-denominated securities.
 
“Earnings on foreign exchange transactions are expected to be substantial, with gross dollar sales tracking at $371.6
