RBI FY25 surplus transfer likely to be higher than previous fiscal: BS poll

The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) is expected to transfer a surplus between ₹2.2 trillion and ₹3.1 trillion to the government for the financial year 2024–25, compared to ₹2.1 trillion in the previous financial year, according to a Business Standard snap poll of six participants.

The RBI transferred a record surplus in FY24.

The central bank could generate a higher surplus for FY25 on the back of gains from substantial dollar sales, along with interest earnings from foreign and rupee-denominated securities.

“Earnings on foreign exchange transactions are expected to be substantial, with gross dollar sales tracking at $371.6