Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Uttar Pradesh municipal corporations' revenue jumps 46% to ₹4,586 crore

Uttar Pradesh municipal corporations' revenue jumps 46% to ₹4,586 crore

These 17 municipal corporations had a consolidated tax and non-tax kitty of about ₹3,140 crore in FY24

Revenue, Stock, Budget, Economy, Market

Lucknow topped the list with about ₹1,355 crore, followed by Kanpur's ₹721 crore and Ghaziabad's ₹610 crore. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indicating the strengthening financial muscles of urban local bodies (ULB), 17 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh have clocked combined revenue of ₹4,586 crore in 2024-25 (FY25), posting a 46 per cent rise year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
These 17 municipal corporations had a consolidated tax and non-tax kitty of about ₹3,140 crore in FY24.
 
Improved tax collection, plugging leakages, and expanding the ambit of municipal corporations have resulted in this jump in their revenue.
 
While higher revenue collection makes a municipal body self-reliant, it also leads to better urban amenities in their respective civic areas.
 
Lucknow topped the list with about ₹1,355 crore, followed by Kanpur's ₹721 crore and Ghaziabad's ₹610 crore.
 

Also Read

Noida chicken biryani controversy

Woman gets chicken biryani instead of veg during Navratri, cops take action

Supreme Court, SC

'Does the state have rule of law or not?' Supreme Court asks UP Police

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Simultaneous polls can become reality by 2034, says UP CM Adityanath

Premiumsugar, sugarcane

Sugar output slips, but is India really staring at a festival season crunch?

police, UP Police

Stones 'pelted' at Ram Navami rally in Kanpur, say organisers; police deny

 
The tax revenue of these 17 municipal corporations increased from ₹2,235 crore in FY24 to ₹2,870 crore in FY25, a rise of 28 per cent. Likewise, their non-tax revenue increased from about ₹905 crore in FY24 to ₹1,715 crore in FY25, registering a 90 per cent increase.
 
“The more revenue local bodies earn, the more central grants they can get to improve infrastructure and civic services in their respective areas,” Amrit Abhijat, the state's urban development principal secretary said.
 
Meanwhile, all the 762 ULBs in UP posted a consolidated revenue of ₹5,568 crore in FY25 against ₹3,853 crore in FY24, a growth rate of almost 45 per cent.
 
These 762 ULBs comprise the municipal corporations, municipal councils, and the nagar panchayats. Mathura topped the list of UP urban local bodies, posting 106 per cent revenue growth, followed by Jhansi 85 per cent, and Ghaziabad 72 per cent.
 
These 762 ULBs posted a total income of about ₹2,494 crore in FY22, ₹2,915 crore in FY23, ₹3,853 crore in FY24, and ₹5,568 crore in FY25.
 
With growing financial independence, ULBs get more central assistance including the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), and grants from the 15th Finance Commission.
 
Earlier this year, the Yogi Adityanath-led government had cleared the municipal bond proposal for three cities -- Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Agra.
 
They will join Lucknow and Ghaziabad, which have already floated their muni bonds.

More From This Section

Sugar

India exports 287K tonnes of sugar till April 8 in 2024-25: AISTA

real estate, luxury homes

RBI's 25 bps repo rate cut may revive moderating real estate demand

solar

ISA eyes Indian private sector support for Africa's green energy growth

Premiumdrugs, pharma

US tops India's pharma exports with $9.8 bn share in April-Feb FY25

National Company Law Tribunal, NCLT

Karnataka HC lifts NCLT freeze on Aakash Educational Services stake sale

Topics : Tax Revenue Tax Collection Uttar Pradesh Lucknow

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon