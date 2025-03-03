Uttar Pradesh govt aims to double maize production to 2.73 mt by 2027

The Uttar Pradesh government is nudging maize farmers to cultivate popcorn maize for better returns as the popcorn market is estimated to touch $662 million by 2033.

The state is also looking to double maize production by 2027 to 2.73 million tonnes (mt) by augmenting its area and per-hectare yield.

Reckoning the high demand for desi popcorn, baby corn, and sweet corn in tourist-heavy regions, the state is promoting their cultivation by providing financial support and training to farmers. While maize takes 80-120 days to mature depending on the variety, popcorn maize can be harvested in 60 days, thus making it profitable to farmers.

“The farmers are advised to pick high-yield maize varieties based on their agro-climatic region to maximize production and get better returns”, said a senior UP government official.

Additionally, maize is consumed in different forms, such as flour, baby corn, popcorn, and is a key ingredient in many soups and processed foods. With its rising demand, maize farming presents significant opportunities for farmers.

Beyond being a staple food, maize has extensive industrial applications, and is widely used in grain-based ethanol production, poultry and animal feed, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, textiles, paper, and alcohol industries.

Additionally, the state has also started a ‘Rapid Maize Development Scheme’.

Currently, maize acreage and production in UP is estimated at 830,000 hectares and 2.116 mt annually, respectively. Maize is the third most important crop in UP after wheat and paddy.

Currently, Tamil Nadu tops in average yield at 59.39 quintals per hectare, while the national average stands at 26 quintals. In UP, the maize yield in 2021-22 was 21.63 quintals per hectare, indicating significant potential for improvement in the state.