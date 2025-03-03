Manufacturing PMI slides to 14-month low in Feb as production plummets

After a strong start to 2025, Indian manufacturers saw a decline in new orders and production momentum in February, according to a private survey released on Monday. The headline Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global and released by HSBC, fell to a 14-month low of 56.3 in February from 57.7 in January.

However, the survey noted that despite slowing to the weakest level since December 2023, the rates of expansion in output and sales remained elevated in the context of the survey's 20-year history. Business conditions improved across all three monitored sub-sectors—consumer, intermediate, and investment goods.

“Favourable domestic and international demand prompted firms to increase purchasing activity and hire extra workers at above-trend rates. However, demand buoyancy kept charge inflation at an elevated level despite softer cost pressures,” the survey noted.

A PMI figure above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing activity during the month, while a reading below 50 signifies contraction.

Manufacturing PMI remains in expansionary territory

Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist, HSBC, said that while India’s manufacturing PMI in February was slightly lower than the previous month, it remained firmly within expansionary territory, supported by robust global demand. This, in turn, encouraged Indian manufacturers to increase purchasing activity and employment.

“Business expectations also remained very strong, with nearly one-third of survey participants foreseeing greater output volumes in the year ahead. Although output growth slowed to the weakest level since December 2023, overall momentum in India’s manufacturing sector remained broadly positive in February," she added.

New business and export orders continue to expand

The survey highlighted that February marked the 44th consecutive month of expansion in new business intakes, which panel members attributed to strong client demand and competitive pricing strategies.

On the export front, new export orders rose strongly in February as manufacturers continued to capitalise on robust global demand for their goods. Although the pace of expansion was softer than January’s near 14-year high, it remained sharp.

Employment growth and input cost trends

Manufacturers continued to expand their workforce in February, extending the current period of employment growth to a year.

“The rate of job creation was the second-best in the series’ history, behind only that recorded in January. One in ten firms reported greater recruitment activity, while 1 per cent of companies shed jobs,” the survey noted.

Regarding input costs, the survey found that Indian manufacturers faced another round of price increases, with frequent reports of higher costs for bamboo, leather, marketing, rubber, and telecom materials.

“Encouragingly, the overall rate of inflation eased for the third straight month to its weakest in a year. Concurrently, the rate of charge inflation remained little changed from January, staying above both its long-run average and the rate seen for input costs. Qualitative data indicated that firms passed on higher labour costs to clients, supported by favourable demand conditions,” the survey concluded.