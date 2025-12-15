Uttar Pradesh govt logs ₹35,000 cr excise revenue, 55% of annual target

Uttar Pradesh recorded excise revenue of over ₹35,000 crore in the first eight months (April-November) of the current financial year (FY26).

The annual target of the state excise department is ₹63,000 crore in revenue; in the first eight months, the state has logged nearly 55 per cent of this target at ₹35,144 crore.

UP's excise kitty witnessed a significant jump from around ₹17,000 crore in FY17 to ₹53,000 crore in FY25. The ₹35,144 crore collected in the April-November period in FY26 is ₹4,742 crore or 16 per cent higher than the revenue collected in the corresponding period in FY25.

This growth in recent years can be attributed to the rationalisation of the excise duty structure, transparent auction of liquor shops and crackdown on inter-state liquor smuggling. According to Nitin Agarwal, UP excise minister, the department collected more than ₹4,486 crore in revenue in November 2025, compared to ₹4,071 crore collected in November 2024. The growth in excise revenue is expected to provide elbow room for the state’s capital and revenue expenditure as it pursues its goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030. At the UP Global Investors Summit 2023, the excise department had signed 135 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹40,000 crore.