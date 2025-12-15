Home / Economy / News / Uttar Pradesh govt logs ₹35,000 cr excise revenue, 55% of annual target

Uttar Pradesh govt logs ₹35,000 cr excise revenue, 55% of annual target

The annual target of the state excise department is ₹63,000 cr in revenue; in the first eight months, the state has logged nearly 55% of this target at ₹35,144 cr

UP's excise kitty witnessed a significant jump from around ₹17,000 crore in FY17 to ₹53,000 crore in FY25.
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 6:56 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh recorded excise revenue of over ₹35,000 crore in the first eight months (April-November) of the current financial year (FY26). 
 
The annual target of the state excise department is ₹63,000 crore in revenue; in the first eight months, the state has logged nearly 55 per cent of this target at ₹35,144 crore.
 
UP's excise kitty witnessed a significant jump from around ₹17,000 crore in FY17 to ₹53,000 crore in FY25. The ₹35,144 crore collected in the April-November period in FY26 is ₹4,742 crore or 16 per cent higher than the revenue collected in the corresponding period in FY25. 
 
This growth in recent years can be attributed to the rationalisation of the excise duty structure, transparent auction of liquor shops and crackdown on inter-state liquor smuggling. 
 
According to Nitin Agarwal, UP excise minister, the department collected more than ₹4,486 crore in revenue in November 2025, compared to ₹4,071 crore collected in November 2024.
 
The growth in excise revenue is expected to provide elbow room for the state’s capital and revenue expenditure as it pursues its goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030. At the UP Global Investors Summit 2023, the excise department had signed 135 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹40,000 crore.
 
Additionally, the department had received fresh investment proposals of over ₹4,000 crore for the development of greenfield and brownfield distilleries and alcoholic beverage (alcobev) units in the state. 
 
Of these, projects worth nearly ₹11,000 crore are already underway. 

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

