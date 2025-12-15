Petrol, diesel prices: Andhra Pradesh costliest, Andaman & Nicobar cheapest

Petrol and diesel are costliest in Andhra Pradesh largely because of the highest VAT the state charges, while smaller states and Union Territories such as Andaman & Nicobar Islands have the lowest fuel prices, according to information furnished in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

A litre of petrol in Amaravati - the capital city of Andhra Pradesh - costs ₹109.74, while the same in Andaman & Nicobar Islands comes for ₹82.46, according to a written reply by Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi in response to a question on disparities in fuel prices.

"The final selling prices of petrol and diesel include excise duty fixed by the Central Government and Value Added Tax (VAT)/Taxes fixed by the respective State/UT Governments," he said, adding that the rates vary across the country due to different freight rates and VAT/local levies, which vary from state to state.

NDA-ruled Andhra Pradesh charges the highest VAT of ₹29.06 per litre on petrol, while the same in Andaman & Nicobar Islands is just ₹0.82 per litre. The VAT is levied on top of ₹21.90 a litre charged by the central government as excise duty. Similarly, diesel in Andhra Pradesh is priced at ₹97.57 per litre after accounting for ₹21.56 a litre VAT. The rate for the fuel in Andaman & Nicobar Islands is ₹78.05 per litre, as the VAT is the least (₹0.77 per litre). Keeping Andhra Pradesh company is Left Democratic Front-ruled Kerala, where petrol is at ₹107.48 per litre. Congress-ruled Telangana ranks close behind, with petrol priced at ₹107.46 per litre.

Petrol prices are also high in several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal at ₹106.52 per litre, Patna at ₹105.23 (where the BJP governs in coalition with JD(U)), Jaipur in Rajasthan at ₹104.72, and Mumbai at ₹103.54 per litre. In Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal, petrol costs ₹105.41 per litre in Kolkata. Among the metros, Delhi always had the cheapest fuel as it levied lower taxes. Petrol is priced at ₹94.77 a litre as it levies ₹15.40 per litre VAT. Other states where petrol prices exceed ₹100 per litre include Odisha (₹101.11 per litre in Bhubaneswar), Karnataka (₹102.92 in Bengaluru), Tamil Nadu (₹100.80 in Chennai) and Jammu & Kashmir (₹100.71 in Srinagar), according to the reply.

In contrast, petrol is cheaper in Daman at ₹92.44 per litre. Smaller states and UTs with lower VAT rates also record cheaper petrol prices, including Panaji (₹96.43) and Chandigarh (₹94.30). Diesel prices show a similar trend. Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh sells diesel at ₹97.57 per litre, followed by Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala at ₹96.48, Hyderabad at ₹95.70 and Raipur at ₹93.39 per litre. Diesel prices are in the ₹9193 per litre range in BJP-ruled Bihar and Odisha. The fuel is cheapest in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands at ₹78.05 per litre. Delhi, which has the lowest VAT among metro cities, sells diesel at ₹87.67 per litre, while Goa's price stands at ₹87.81 per litre.