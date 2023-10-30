Diwali bonanza: Uttar Pradesh may raise SAP for sugarcane farmers

With elections round the corner, the sugar market is abuzz that Uttar Pradesh — one of the largest sugar producing states in the country — could raise the state advised price (SAP) of sugarcane by Rs 25-30 per quintal for the 2023-24 season, which started in October, to around Rs 380 for the early-sown varieties.

A similar hike could follow for other varieties as well. However, there hasn’t been any official confirmation on this.

UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab and Karnataka are among states, which fix their own sugarcane purchase price on the basis of input costs, known as SAP. Other states follow fair and remunerative prices (FRP) as decided by the Centre on recommendation of the Commission for Agriculture Cost and Prices (CACP).