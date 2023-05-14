Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

The ICEA has told the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Department of Telecommunications that the strained relationship between the US and China provides India with a golden opportunity to promote Indian businesses in the US.

The ICEA says that while the increase of electronics exports to the US was 350 per cent, it is insignificant in terms of absolute numbers when compared with competing countries. The ICEA’s assessment is significant, coming as it does when a three-day India-US Cooperation on Information and Communications Technology Dialogues is being organised by the two governments, to be held from May 15 in Washington and New York. The dialogues will include over 40 US companies to discuss business opportunities between the two countries.