Statsguru: Six charts explain trouble in India's aviation sector is not new

Debt levels for the industry have come down, largely driven by privatisation of Air India and the government taking over much of its loans. Air India’s losses also contributed to the airline industry’s lack of profitability. Debt for the industry is in excess of Rs 28,000 crore, and is not expected to increase for some time. This is also helped by the fact that recent orders for new aircraft are only expected to come in from 2025-26 (chart 2).