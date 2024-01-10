Home / Economy / News / Viksit Bharat not just dream, it's a possibility: NITI CEO Subrahmanyam

Viksit Bharat not just dream, it's a possibility: NITI CEO Subrahmanyam

Speaking at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here, Subrahmanyam further said India is in a position to take a quantum leap

Niti Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Asserting that 'Viksit Bharat' is not just a dream but a possibility, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam on Wednesday said by most conservative estimates, India will be a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047.

Speaking at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here, Subrahmanyam further said India is in a position to take a quantum leap.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Viksit Bharat is not just a dream, it's a possibility," he said.

According to him, a vision document is being prepared for India to become a developed economy of USD 30 trillion by 2047, and it will be released by the Prime Minister by the end of January.

"By most conservative estimates, India is going to be a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047," Subrahmanyam said.

He noted that if all states become 'viksit' (developed) then the nation can also become viksit.

The NITI Aayog CEO noted that massive expansion in physical and digital infrastructure has taken place in India.

"India is outperforming other emerging economies," he said, adding that this is a turning point in the country's history.

In 2023, NITI Aayog was entrusted with the task of consolidating the 10 sectoral thematic visions into a combined vision for Viksit Bharat @2047.

Viksit Bharat@2047 is the vision to make India a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of its independence.

The vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance, among others.

India, with a GDP of roughly USD 3.4 trillion, is the fifth largest economy in the world, after the US, China, Japan and Germany.

The Indian economy is projected to grow by 7.3 per cent in the current fiscal, higher than 7.2 per cent in 2022-23.

Also Read

Tokyo's heat smashes 150-year trend as extreme weather bakes globe

Taking steps to improve: Conrad admits Meghalaya's poor NITI Aayog ranking

Germany beat France 2-1, ending winless run days after removing Hansi Flick

Vision plan to become $30 trn economy by 2047 in works: NITI Aayog CEO

Vision @2047 nearly ready, PM Modi to launch in January: NITI Aayog CEO

Govt holds back $600 million plan to replenish strategic oil reserves

India to be $5 trn economy by FY28, to reach $30 trn by 2047: FM Sitharaman

Reduction of logistics cost is a big macro turnaround for India

Vibrant Gujarat: India had incredible last decade, says Zerodha's Kamath

From Chennai to Davos, it's a flying start for India Inc in New Year

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Vibrant GujaratNITI Aayog CEONiti AayogIndia economyeconomy

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story