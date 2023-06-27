War shadow on Bengal foundries as stocks pile up, economies slow down

Since this January , export orders have slowed which is telling on small and medium-sized units. And lower income for owners means lower income for workers. It’s about 16 months since Russia waged war on Ukraine, but the ripple effects are still being felt thousands of kilometres from the battlefield of Bakhmut.

An inventory pileup accompanied by a slowdown in major economies is taking its toll on the foundry hub of Howrah in West Bengal, the once-fabled Sheffield of the East.