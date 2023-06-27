Home / Economy / News / Non-ferrous industry earnings to remain under pressure in FY24: Icra

Non-ferrous industry earnings to remain under pressure in FY24: Icra

Due to global macroeconomic uncertainties and weaker-than-earlier expected recovery in Chinese demand

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 1:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Earnings of domestic non-ferrous metal industry players remain under pressure in the ongoing fiscal amid weak demand, according to Icra.

Due to global macroeconomic uncertainties and weaker-than-earlier expected recovery in Chinese demand, international prices of the three non-ferrous metals viz. aluminium, copper and zinc fell by 11 per cent, 8 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, in the last six months, the rating agency said in a report.

"The earnings of the industry would remain under pressure in FY2024, after a lacklustre performance in the last fiscal. Significant metal price corrections remain the key headwind affecting the margins, with no immediate relief in sight," it said.

The moderation in earnings, combined with the committed expansion plans of the players, is expected to increase the industry's leverage in FY2024. However, the debt protection metrics remain adequate in the base case scenario and, therefore, ICRA maintains a stable outlook on the sector.

Global consumption growth of these metals registered a slowdown in the first half of CY2023 and, going forward, growth is expected to remain muted in the current calendar year as well.

Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice-President and Group Head, Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA, said: "Weak macroeconomic outlook impacting global demand has so far weighed on non-ferrous metal prices. In addition, global metal supply shows signs of improvement, primarily in China, which is likely to result in a surplus metal balance for CY2023.

"Consequently, non-ferrous metal prices are expected to remain under pressure in the near term at least, and any improvement would hinge on a stronger recovery in Chinese demand and improvement in global sentiments.

Also Read

Earnings of primary base metal players to remain weak in near-term: Icra

Icra downgrades SPCPL's rating to BBB+ on delay in securing working capital

S&P affirms HDFC Bank's long-term issuer credit rating at 'BBB-'

Govt agencies to buy red onion as prices plunge on surplus output

India's green bonds show policy focus on climate mitigation: Fitch Ratings

Tomato prices soar across country due to supply dip, cost Rs 80-100 per kg

World MSME Day 2023: Date, Theme, Celebration, Essential Facts about MSME

Rupee climbs to 81.96 against US dollar after gains in domestic equities

Tier-2 city consumers spend 16% of income shopping online: CMR study

Centre to release draft Digital India Bill for consultation in next 15 days

Topics :ICRAcopperaluminiumNon-Ferrous Metal

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story