Home / Economy / News / We will maintain export figures of last year despite global slowdown: Goyal

We will maintain export figures of last year despite global slowdown: Goyal

He said that India's exports of goods and services rose to USD 776 billion in 2022-23 from USD 500 billion two years ago

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 8:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday exuded confidence that during this fiscal, the country will maintain the last year's export figures despite slowdown in global trade.

He said that India's exports of goods and services rose to USD 776 billion in 2022-23 from USD 500 billion two years ago.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Globally growth has been negative, international trade is in the negative territory, estimates are that this year international trade may fall, and in that perspective after having grown so rapidly we are looking at a phase of consolidation...

"and I expect that the current year, we will maintain our figures of last year and strengthen our processes and our domestic capacities, capabilities to be able to grow at much faster rates in the years to come," Goyal told reporters here.

Cumulatively, the country's merchandise exports in April-November 2023-24 contracted by 6.51 per cent to USD 278.8 billion. The estimated value of services export during the eight-month period stood at USD 220.66 billion.

He added that both the foreign affairs and commerce ministries are working together to boost exports.

Earlier, speaking at the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav 2024 and ODOP Awards Ceremony 2023, he said that the the country is not "anti-imports" and wherever required, companies can import goods.

"Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not about stopping imports," he added.

Further he said that before the forthcoming general elections, the country's economy is expected to touch USD 4 trillion.

At the event, Goyal and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conferred the ODOP (One District One Product) awards onto the selected states, districts and Indian missions which led a drive towards fostering innovation and achieving excellence under this initiative.

Also Read

Overall engineering exports from India affected by global slowdown: EEPC

Piyush Goyal, US trade rep Katherine Tai discuss trade boost in key meet

Piyush Goyal to visit UK for FTA negotiations, review progress of TEPA

Centre will be facilitator for startups, not regulator: Piyush Goyal

Oppn parties move privilege notice against Goyal over remarks against them

Q3 continues to be slow quarter for IT sector due to curtailed spending

Sustained rise in pvt capex is imminent with strong corporates' books: MCA

India's manufacturing PMI declines to 54.9 to hit 18-month low in Dec

Russian oil imports drop on pricing, not due to payment woes: Hardeep Puri

Growth in Asia Pacific emerging markets to remain strong in 2024: Fitch

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Piyush GoyalTrade exportsEconomic slowdownGlobal Trade

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story