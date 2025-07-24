Home / Economy / News / India, UK sign FTA: What it means and how it will help both countries

India, UK sign FTA: What it means and how it will help both countries

India and the UK have signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement aiming to boost bilateral trade by nearly $34 billion annually, slash tariffs, and create thousands of jobs in both countries

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chequers near Aylesbury, England on July 24. (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 5:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India and the United Kingdom have signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Thursday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UK. This trade deal is expected to boost annual bilateral trade by $34 billion.
 
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also announced fresh investment and export deals worth £6 billion between India and the UK. These agreements are expected to create over 2,200 new jobs in the UK.   
 

What is an FTA?

 
A Free Trade Agreement is a deal between two or more countries where they agree to reduce or completely remove customs duties (or taxes) on most goods traded between them. Besides this, FTAs also aim to reduce other trade barriers and make it easier to do business, export services, and encourage investments between the partner countries.
 
The topics covered under these deals can range from 10 to as many as 30, depending on the agreement. Globally, more than 350 FTAs are currently active, and most countries have signed one or more such agreements.
 

Why are FTAs important?

 
Free Trade Agreements offer several benefits to countries, industries, and consumers:
 
-Bigger markets for exports: With zero or reduced customs duties, Indian exporters can send goods at cheaper prices to FTA partner countries.
-Equal opportunity: Indian companies get a level-playing field against competitors from other countries that may already have FTAs with these partners.
-Preferential treatment: Products from FTA countries get better access and treatment in each other’s markets compared to non-member nations.
-Boost to investment: These deals encourage foreign companies to invest in India, helping boost local manufacturing.
-Access to key materials: FTAs allow easy imports of raw materials and machinery at lower costs, which supports value-added manufacturing.
-Consumer benefits: In the long term, FTAs help lower prices and improve the quality of goods for consumers.
 

India’s FTA journey so far

 
Since 2014, India has signed five FTAs, including with Mauritius, the UAE, Australia, EFTA (European Free Trade Association), and now the UK.
 
Other countries and blocs India has FTAs with include Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Asean (10-nation bloc), Australia, the UAE, Mauritius, and EFTA (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland).
 

India's ongoing trade talks

 
India is also negotiating trade deals with several countries and regions, including the United States, the European Union, Oman, Peru, and Israel. Negotiations with Canada, however, are currently on hold due to political concerns.
 
These agreements aim to increase market access, reduce trade barriers, strengthen strategic ties, and support Indian industries with balanced terms.
 

India-UK FTA: What’s in it?

 
The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will eliminate or reduce taxes on key products and is expected to double bilateral trade from about $56 billion to much more by 2030.
 
Key highlights of the India-UK FTA include:
 
-Labour-intensive goods: India will be able to export items like leather, footwear, and clothing to the UK without high duties.
-Cheaper UK imports: British whisky and cars will become cheaper for Indian consumers.
-Whisky duty cut: India will reduce the import tax on Scotch whisky and gin from 150 per cent to 75 per cent immediately, and eventually down to 40 per cent in ten years.
-Car import duties: Tariffs on UK-made cars will come down from over 100 per cent to 10 per cent under specific quotas for both countries.
 
(With PTI inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Rajasthan hikes royalties on minor minerals by up to 30% after 4 years

India, UK sign free trade agreement; set to boost $34 bn in annual trade

Govt opposes EU plan for capital flow checks, cites sovereignty issues

CBDT using AI tools to boost income-tax compliance, says Chairman Agrawal

Manufacturing gains push India's flash PMI to 60.7 in July, services dip

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia UK relationFTAIndia UKBS Web ReportsFTA talksExplainedDecoded

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story