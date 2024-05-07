What lies ahead for the India-EFTA trade deal?

Moments prior to the signing of the free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, was a ceremonial gift exchange ceremony. Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs, Helene Budliger Artieda, who led the negotiations for the EFTA, presented India’s trade minister Piyush Goyal a candid picture of both of them when they first met at the sidelines of G20 meetings in Bali back in 2022. Impressed with the wrapping of the framed picture, Goyal quipped, “We should get the packaging technology also to India.”

On the face of it, the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with the EFTA countries that includes Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liech­tenstein with a population of 15 million made no sense, with negligible export potential. But the expertise of these affluent nations in precision technology (especially Switzerland) and India’s hunger for foreign direct investment tipped the scales in favour of the agreement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel







ALSO READ: India-EFTA agreement aligns tariff concessions with investment promotion India was keen to negotiate more lenient immigration rules for its citizens entering EFTA countries in return for market access to 1.4 billion people to make the deal balanced. However, migration is a sensitive issue in countries like Switzerland with the cantons (states) having the exclusive right to negotiate labour-related matters.

“The idea of the investment package came because the Indian side said that balancing of market access could be done by giving access to Indian skilled professionals to EFTA countries. We are small countries and can’t just open our labour markets to Indians. So, it was an unbalanced deal and the investment package was brought about to balance the deal. The investment package was a Swiss proposition that flew and not from the Indian side,” an EFTA negotiator said, requesting anonymity.



The text of the agreement says the EFTA bloc “shall aim to increase” FDI inflows to India by $50 billion within the first 10 years and an additional $50 billion in the next five years. Though it is not legally binding, the deal says India can partially withdraw market access to EFTA countries after a lengthy consultation process if the investments do not flow in.

There is no mechanism, however, to earmark which EFTA country will invest how much in India. “Money invested by the state funds can be counted in the $100 billion but there is no commitment to promote such investment. If you look at the text, we commit to promote and not commit to invest,” a second EFTA official said.



Though the wider understanding was that only private sector investments and not investments by sovereign wealth funds would be part of the $100 billion bouquet, the second official clarified that is not true. “We don’t commit to promoting investments from sovereign wealth funds. But if money comes from such funds like Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global, the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, then we can count it in the $100 billion bouquet. This is the nuance,” he said.





ALSO READ: TEPA with EFTA - welcome but no big deal However, for the investments to flow in, India has to lay down the red carpet for EFTA investors. India has committed to creating an EFTA desk in India, roadshows and to set up Invest India offices in some EFTA countries.



Switzerland and India have also started exploring negotiations for a bilateral investment treaty (BIT). However, India’s insistence for under the model BIT text for the partner country to exhaust domestic judicial or administrative remedies in five years before starting investor-state arbitration is considered too lengthy a process by most developed economies. “We don’t have a problem with the fact that we have to first exhaust the national mechanism if those mechanisms are working. Either the five-year period should be shorter or there should be an extremely efficient justice system that expedites such cases,” a third EFTA official said.

The second official said: “It will be good to have an investment treaty because some investments from EFTA come to India through Mauritius, Singapore to have that investment protection. If we want to know how much we are investing in India, it will be good to have a direct way of doing that investment. However, BIT is not a pre-condition for investment in India. But it will inspire confidence in India.”



However, the biggest hurdle for the FTA to come into force is pending ratifications by the four EFTA countries, especially Switzerland. Before both houses of the Swiss Parliament ratify the deal, the TEPA has to go through a process of public consultation involving cantons, civil society and business communities. An association of citizens or a political party can ask for a referendum during the public consultation if they could collect 50,000 signatures.

After EFTA and Indonesia signed an FTA in 2018, a Swiss non-government organisation Public Eye highlighted deforestation in Indonesia for palm tree cultivation as well as the death of orangutans in the region. (Public Eye was recently in the news as it claimed that Nestle’s products including India, African, and Latin American markets contain significantly higher sugar levels than those in Europe). These concerns triggered a nationwide referendum in Switzerland which the government managed to win by 51 per cent votes. However, the referendum delayed the implementation of the FTA between both sides until late 2021.



The question is could something like that happen in the case of India?

“The cantons may not oppose because the only topic that bothers them in an FTA is access to the labour market where we have not given major concessions to India. The civil society might get critical on sustainability and human rights. That’s why we have a consultative mechanism in the form of a sustainability sub-committee on sustainability in the TEPA,” the third official said.

The second official said: “If part of the population feels something is wrong with India as was the case with Indonesia, then you may have a referendum. But I think Swiss people are really fond of India. The reputation is good. They have positive images in their mind when they think about India. We don’t find the Indonesian palm oil equivalent for India.”