Home / Economy / News / While collar hiring dip 3% in June on cautious recruiter sentiments: Report

While collar hiring dip 3% in June on cautious recruiter sentiments: Report

Sectors such as IT (- 19 per cent), BFSI (- 13 per cent), Home Appliances (- 26 per cent), and Production/ Manufacturing (- 14 per cent) have not yet bounced back to last year's hiring numbers

Press Trust of India Mumbai
The foundit Insights Tracker (fit), earlier known as Monster Employment Index, is a monthly analysis of online job posting activity based on a real-time review of millions of employer job opportunities | Photo: Freepik

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 2:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

White collar jobs witnessed a 3 per cent annual decline in June due to cautious recruiter sentiments in sectors including IT, BFSI, manufacturing, according to leading talent platform foundit.

Sectors such as IT (- 19 per cent), BFSI (- 13 per cent), Home Appliances (- 26 per cent), and Production/ Manufacturing (- 14 per cent) have not yet bounced back to last year's hiring numbers, despite the monthly positive incline seen in a few of these industries, it said.

The foundit Insights Tracker (fit), earlier known as Monster Employment Index, is a monthly analysis of online job posting activity based on a real-time review of millions of employer job opportunities.

However, on a month-on-month basis, there was a 2 per cent growth, which indicated a resurgence in online hiring activity across key industries.

Positive e-recruitment activity was observed in June 2023, on a month-on-month basis, with sectors such as healthcare (11 per cent), BPO (7 per cent), production and manufacturing (5 per cent), and logistics (9 per cent) leading the way, the report said.

"It is encouraging to see a positive upturn in hiring activity across a majority of industries we track. Jobs in segments such as healthcare, manufacturing, and even IT have returned, and we expect to see better hiring intentions in the coming quarter as companies revisit their talent requirements," Sekhar Garisa, CEO - foundit (previously Monster APAC & ME), a Quess company, said.

Continuous upskilling and adaptation to changing industry needs is a necessity to grow in the current market environment and as seen during any global slowdown, India Inc exhibited cautious hiring sentiments but this is bound to bounce back with time, he added.

In terms of cities, metro fared well with an overall 3 per cent hiring growth in June, while recruitment across tier-II cities dipped by 2 per cent.

Across experience levels, demand for freshers (with 0-2 years) on a monthly basis stabilised, while top management roles (over 15 years) saw maximum growth of 4 per cent.

Senior level roles (11-15 years) saw a marginal 1 per cent growth, while demand for mid-senior (7-10 years) and intermediate (4-6 years) level professionals registered a 2 per cent increase each.

Also Read

Demand for white-collar jobs in IT sector lowest in 28 months: Report

White-collar jobs for women grow 35% YoY in February: Foundit data

Vacancies for blue-collar jobs in India rose in FY23, but job seekers down

Hiring intent for non-white collar jobs up 10% YoY in Q1FY24: Report

Delivery execs highest paid as freshers in Blue/Grey collar sector: Study

Jalan-Kalrock's plan for Jet Airways unworkable, lenders tell Supreme Court

50th GST Council meet underway, taxation on online gaming on agenda

Global trade costs could rise by $800 bn, carbon tax on shipping lined up

Delhi, Mumbai lead in hiring by companies; southern city third: Report

As business bankruptcies surge around the world, next wave could be bigger

Topics :jobsmanufacturing jobs

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story