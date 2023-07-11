Home / Economy / News / Delhi, Mumbai lead in hiring by companies; southern city third: Report

Delhi, Mumbai lead in hiring by companies; southern city third: Report

Demand by employers shows a thaw in hiring freeze in some sectors, says professional networking platform

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 12:07 PM IST
Delhi came first and Mumbai followed in hiring in major Indian cities over the last six months, according to a study by a jobs and professional networking platform. The trend shows a thaw in hiring freeze in some sectors.

Delhi recorded 70,000 job opportunities for the first six months of 2023, according to apna.co. The company registered 25,000 new employers joining its platform, an increase of 16.3 per cent year-on-year.

With a job post every five minutes, industries such as telecom, sales and marketing, and delivery drove the growth.

The second city which saw the hiring sentiment change is Mumbai. In the first six months of 2023, apna.co recorded an increase of over 45,000 job opportunities being posted, underscoring the demand for new career prospects. Sales and marketing, finance and accounts, and human resources and administration are recruiting talent in Maharashtra’s capital.

The number of employers in Mumbai also witnessed a 30 per cent increase in the first half of 2023, with approximately 10,000 of them joining the platform compared to the same period last year.

"The sharp increase in job opportunities we have witnessed reaffirms our commitment to assisting businesses in meeting their hiring requirements. We are dedicated to supporting the employers and job seekers alike, bridging the gap between them, fostering equal opportunities and contributing to the overall progress of the city," said Nirmit Parikh, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of apna.co.

The platform attracted nearly 250,000 applicants actively seeking employment in Mumbai. Women comprised approximately 38 per cent of the total applications, highlighting their active participation in the workforce, said the company.

The study also added that other major cities also saw a spike in employer interest in hiring. Bengaluru, the technology and start-up hub of India, saw 40,000 job postings on apna.co to rank third. Hyderabad was on the fourth spot with 25,000 job postings and Chennai has 20,000 job opportunities registered.  

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 12:07 PM IST

