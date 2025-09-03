Home / Economy / News / Wide-ranging GST reforms to improve lives of citizens, says PM Modi

Wide-ranging GST reforms to improve lives of citizens, says PM Modi

Modi noted that he had spoken about his government's intention to bring the next-generation reforms in GST during his Independence Day speech

Modi, Narendra Modi
The GST Council on Wednesday approved a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent, which will be implemented from September 22. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that wide- ranging reforms approved by the GST Council will improve lives of citizens and ensure ease of doing business for all, especially small traders and businesses.

In a post on X, he said the Union government had prepared a detailed proposal for broad-based GST rate rationalisation and process reforms, aimed at ease of living for the common man and strengthening the economy.

He added, "Glad to state that the GST Council, comprising the Union and the States, has collectively agreed to the proposals submitted by the Union Government on GST rate cuts & reforms, which will benefit the common man, farmers, MSMEs, middle-class, women and youth."  Modi noted that he had spoken about his government's intention to bring the next-generation reforms in GST during his Independence Day speech.

The GST Council on Wednesday approved a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent, which will be implemented from September 22.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who holds the finance portfolio, said that all states were on board for the rate rationalisation, and it was a consensus-based decision.

The rationalisation is expected to bring relief to people, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that individual life insurance and health policies will be exempt from GST.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST Council adopts two-rate structure, exempts life and health insurance

Premium

Datanomics: India Post's move may further hamper its foreign business

GST Council clears 2-slab structure: What gets cheaper, what gets expensive

Maharashtra leads in FPO ease of doing business; Madhya Pradesh loses crown

Two-rate GST structure approved; new rates to kick-in from Sept 22: FM

Topics :GST NewsIndia Prime Minister

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story