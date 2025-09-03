GST Council clears 2-slab structure: What gets cheaper, what gets expensive

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Tuesday approved a two-slab structure , removing the 12 per cent and 18 per cent slabs and slashing rates on a wide range of essential items while bringing higher levies on select products. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described the move as not just rate rationalisation but a “structural reform” that will ease compliance for businesses and consumers.

What gets cheaper Daily-use goods such as hair oil, shampoo, soaps, toothpaste, and shaving cream will now attract a 5 per cent tax instead of 18 per cent. Items like butter, ghee, cheese, dairy spreads, namkeens, bhujia, and mixtures will also be taxed at 5 per cent instead of 12. “All decisions were taken unanimously, with no disagreement from any state,” Sitharaman said during a press conference after the meeting.

Basic foods including UHT milk, paneer, roti, chapati and paratha have been moved to the nil rate category. Life-saving drugs too remain exempt. Key reductions on essentials: Hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, soap, shaving cream: 18% - 5% Butter, ghee, cheese & dairy spreads: 12% - 5% Pre-packaged namkeens, bhujia & mixtures: 12% - 5% Utensils: 12% - 5% Feeding bottles, napkins for babies, clinical diapers: 12% - 5% Relief for healthcare and education Healthcare items such as thermometers, medical-grade oxygen, diagnostic kits, glucometers, and corrective spectacles will all move down to 5 per cent. Individual health and life insurance policies are now exempt from GST.

Education supplies including maps, globes, pencils, crayons, exercise books and erasers will now attract nil tax. Key changes in healthcare and education: Health & life insurance: 18% - Nil Thermometer: 18% - 5% Medical-grade oxygen: 12% - 5% Exercise books, notebooks, pencils, crayons: 12% - Nil Support for farmers and agriculture The GST Council cut rates on tractors and farm machinery. Tractor tyres and parts will fall from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, while agricultural, horticultural and forestry machines for soil preparation, cultivation and threshing drop from 12 to 5 per cent. Key changes for agriculture:

Tractor tyres & parts: 18% - 5% Tractors: 12% - 5% Drip irrigation systems & sprinklers: 12% - 5% Cement, vehicles and auto parts The much-anticipated cut on cement has been approved, with rates falling from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. Three-wheelers, buses, trucks and ambulances also move from 28 to 18 per cent. Uniform tax has been set at 18 per cent on all auto parts, regardless of classification. Small cars and motorcycles up to 350 cc will now attract 18 per cent, down from 28 per cent. Key changes for automobiles and construction: