WPI-based inflation increases to nine-month high of 0.73% in December

India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation rate rose to a nine-month high of 0.73 per cent in December, mainly due to an increase in prices of food articles, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday showed.

This is the second consecutive month that the wholesale inflation rate had remained in the positive territory after it had recorded deflation for seven consecutive months until October 2023. In November, the factory gate inflation had stood at 0.26 per cent.

Inflation for food items rose to a four-month high of 9.38 per cent in December from 8.18 per cent in the previous month, led by an acceleration in the prices of paddy (10.54 per cent) and vegetables (26.3 per cent). Meanwhile, the prices of onion (91.77 per cent) and pulses (26.3 per cent) decelerated in December, they still saw high inflation.

On the other hand, the prices of other food articles like wheat (-0.40 per cent), potato (-24.08 per cent) and protein-rich items like eggs, meat, and fish (-0.84 per cent) contracted during the month.

Besides, the data showed that the deflation in prices of manufactured products (-0.71 per cent) continued for the tenth consecutive month in December, led by continuing contraction in the prices of manufactured food products (-1.59 per cent), vegetable and animal oil (-16.36 per cent), textiles (-2.91 per cent), paper (-6.67 per cent), chemicals (-5.69 per cent), metals (-2.58 per cent), rubber (-0.55 per cent), and steel (-3.36 per cent).

Moreover, the contraction in fuel prices (-2.41 per cent) continued for the eighth consecutive month, led by the continuing contraction in prices of high-speed diesel (-6.72 per cent). However, the prices of petrol accelerated slightly during the month (1.09 per cent).



9 month high.... month WPI (Y-o-Y %) WPI Food (Y-o-Y) % January 2022 13.68 10.4 February 13.43 8.19 March 14.63 8.44 April 15.38 8.48 May 16.63 11.78 June 16.23 13.71 July 14.07 10.77 August 12.48 12.55 September 10.55 11.03 October 8.67 8.45 November 6.12 1.51 December 5.02 -1.02 January 2023 4.8 2.67 February 3.85 3.81 March 1.41 5.42 April -0.79 3.88 May -3.61 1.63 June -4.18 1.32 July -1.23 15.09 August -0.46 11.43 September -0.07 3.79 October -0.26 3.17 November* 0.26 8.18 December* 0.73 9.38 Source: Ministry of Commerce and Industry *Provisional

Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CARE Ratings, says that the WPI remained in the positive territory for the second time in this financial year (FY24) due to a sharp uptick in wholesale food inflation along with the fading base effect, even though deflation persists in manufacturing products and fuel and power segments.

“Despite the fading of a supportive base effect, WPI inflation is expected to remain range-bound around 1 per cent for the remainder of this financial year with continued easing in global commodity prices. However, uncertainty surrounding the Kharif harvest, progress of Rabi sowing, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and global growth dynamics remain key monitorables,” added Sinha.

The uptick in factory gate inflation comes days after retail inflation rose to a four-month high of 5.69 per cent in December, up 14 basis points from November due to a seasonal spike in food prices led by vegetables, fruits, and pulses. Although the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tracks retail inflation for its monetary policy, the uptick in WPI would end up impacting the Consumer Price Index, albeit with a time lag.