WPI inflation falls to 14-month low in May as food, fuel prices dip

Prices of primary food articles (-1.56 per cent) declined for the second month in a row

WPI
The prices of manufactured products decelerated to 2.04 per cent in May (Photo:Shutterstock)
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Inflation based on the wholesale price index (WPI) declined to a 14-month low of 0.39 per cent in May from 0.85 per cent in April, on the back of a dip in the food and fuel prices, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.
 
Price rise also decelerated in the manufactured products category, the data showed.
 
Prices of primary food articles (-1.56 per cent) declined for the second month in a row. The trend was led by the double digit decline in the prices of vegetables (-21.6 per cent), pulses (-10.4 per cent), potato (-29.4 per cent) and onion (-14.4 per cent).
 
Protein-rich food like eggs, meat and fish declined by 1.01 per cent – the second month in a row. Prices of cereals (2.56 per cent), paddy (0.96 per cent) and wheat (5.75 per cent) decelerated during the month.
 
Meanwhile, prices of other food items like fruits (10.17 per cent) and milk (2.66 per cent) accelerated during the month.
 
Fuel and power prices declined by 2.27 per cent in May. Deceleration in global commodity prices, especially of mineral oils, led to a further decline in the prices of petrol (-8.5 per cent) and high speed diesel (-5.61 per cent) for the 12th and 25th month straight.
 
Cooking gas price, however, accelerated by 0.25 per cent during May. 
 
The prices of manufactured products decelerated to 2.04 per cent in May. 
 
The drop in WPI inflation comes days after India’s retail inflation moderated to a 75-month low of 2.82 per cent in May, aided by a double-digit dip in vegetable prices and the deepest decline in pulses prices in over six years.
 

Topics :WPI inflationIndia WPI inflationWholesale Price Indexwholesale inflation

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

