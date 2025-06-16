WPI inflation falls to 14-month low in May as food, fuel prices dip

Inflation based on the wholesale price index (WPI) declined to a 14-month low of 0.39 per cent in May from 0.85 per cent in April, on the back of a dip in the food and fuel prices, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

Price rise also decelerated in the manufactured products category, the data showed.

Prices of primary food articles (-1.56 per cent) declined for the second month in a row. The trend was led by the double digit decline in the prices of vegetables (-21.6 per cent), pulses (-10.4 per cent), potato (-29.4 per cent) and onion (-14.4 per cent).