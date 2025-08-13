Bessant warns of higher secondary tariff on India, asks EU to join hands

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday warned that Washington could raise its current 25 per cent secondary tariff on India if American President Donald Trump’s meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday fails to make headway on Ukraine. He also asked the European Union to impose a similar secondary levy on India.

“We put a secondary tariff on Indians for buying Russian oil, and I could see if things don’t go well (in the Trump-Putin meeting), then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up,” Bessent told Bloomberg Television. “President Trump is meeting with President Putin, and the Europeans are in the wings carping about how he should do it, what he should do. The Europeans need to join us in these sanctions. The Europeans need to be willing to put on these secondary sanctions.”

When asked about China being the largest purchaser of Russian crude, Bessent said Trump may tell Putin that “all options are on the table.” He added: “Sanctions can go up, they can be loosened, they can have a definitive life, they can go on indefinitely.” In an earlier interview with Fox Business, Bessent described India as “a bit recalcitrant” in its trade negotiations with the US. The Ministry of External Affairs on August 6 had called the 25 per cent secondary tariff, which raised the total American tariff on Indian goods to 50 per cent, “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” and said it would take all necessary actions to protect its national interests.

ALSO READ: Inside India's polls: flaws, fraud, and the battle to save democracy Speaking at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said US tariff-related challenges would likely dissipate within one or two quarters, and urged the private sector to step up as the country addresses longer-term concerns. “I do believe that the current situation will ease out in a quarter or two. I don’t think that from a long-term picture the India impact will be that significant, but in the short run there will be some impact,” Nageswaran was quoted by PTI as saying.