WTO ruling on IT products: India, EU to jointly defer appeal by 3 months

This means that India will postpone the appeal against the ruling and the EU will defer the adoption of the WTO dispute settlement panel’s April 17 report that had ruled that India violated its zero-tariff commitment under the Information Technology Agreement (ITA) under the multilateral trade body. The WTO had also asked New Delhi to eliminate tariffs on technology products.

