Yield spread between state bonds and g-sec widens to two-year high

The spread between the yield on the 10-year state bonds and the benchmark 10-year government bond widened to a 2-year high due to a large supply of state bonds in the last quarter of the current financial year.

The yield spread widened to 53 basis points on Tuesday. The last time the yield spread widened above 50 basis points was in January 2022, according to data compiled by rating agency ICRA.

States and Union Territories are scheduled to borrow a whopping Rs 4.1 trillion in January-March. Half of the total borrowing is attributed to Karnataka, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Notably, Karnataka and West Bengal are expected to contribute significantly to the substantial incremental borrowing of Rs 1.1 trillion in the last quarter.

This marks a 37.4% Y-o-Y increase in borrowing by states, on the back of already large issuance of Rs 3 trillion in Q4 FY23. Analysts said that the yield spread might widen up to 60 basis points during the quarter if the states borrow the indicative amount.

“In our view, if the weekly SGS [state government securities] auctions in Q4 FY24 are closer to the indicated amount, the spreads between the 10-year SGS and 10-year G-sec yield may widen to 50-60 bps in this quarter, especially in February-March 2024,” according to a report by ICRA.

The spread between the weighted average 10-year SGS and 10-year benchmark G-sec yield widened to 40-48 basis points in the last quarter, mainly reflecting the higher-than-indicated SGS issuance in seven of the 13 weekly auctions of the quarter.

During the October-December period, states were scheduled to issue bonds worth Rs 2.37 trillion. However, the actual borrowing in the quarter exceeded the indicated amount, by 4% or Rs 8700 crore, according to a report by ICRA.

The average spread stood between 30-35 bps in the first and second quarter.

Meanwhile, analysts said that the states might not borrow the entire amount and may borrow up to Rs 3.5 trillion during the quarter.

“We don't expect the supply to be this large. It should be lower. We feel that some of the states will end up borrowing less. In terms of supply, it's not expected to be Rs 4.1 trillion, it can be around Rs 3.5 trillion,” said Gaura Sengupta, economist at IDFC First Bank.

In the second quarter, states had borrowed Rs 1.9 trillion, which was about 80 per cent of the indicated amount. In the first quarter, states had borrowed 84 per cent of the notified amount of Rs 1.9 trillion.

“It's actually more a function of whether they go through with the calendar or not. Traditionally, they haven't gone through the calendar. I don’t think they have the capacity to spend Rs 4 trillion in a quarter. It also depends upon the devolution as well as grants,” said Vikas Goel, Managing Director and CEO at PNB Gilts Ltd. “The spread should narrow gradually on announcement of amounts less than what is in the calendar,” he added.

The central government released Rs 1.46 trillion to states through two instalments in December. The government transferred the amount to states as tax devolution for financing various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes.

In 2022-23, the states' Gross Fiscal Deficit (GFD) stood at 2.8 per cent, lower than the budgeted estimate of 3.2 per cent. A notable reduction in revenue deficits has been the primary driver of this fiscal consolidation. For 2023-24, states have budgeted a GFD-GDP ratio of 3.1 per cent, well within the Centre’s limit of 3.5 per cent, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s Financial Stability Report.

Despite these efforts, outstanding liabilities of states still surpass 20 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), exceeding the limit recommended by the FRBM Review Committee (2018). Larger states, in particular, exhibit debt ratios exceeding 35 per cent of GSDP, potentially posing redemption pressure in the medium term. Additionally, the reinstatement of the old pension scheme (OPS) by some states may impact their capacity to undertake developmental and capital expenditures.