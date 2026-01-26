Youthful Bihar, UP outperform as ageing Kerala, TN face pension strain

In Kerala, the challenge goes beyond an ageing population, with steady outmigration of young people abroad for education and jobs affecting growth rates, according to Madhavankutty G, chief economist at Canara Bank. “Education and awareness levels prompt couples to prefer a single child, which exacerbates the problem. And by extension, when growth suffers due to unfavourable demographics, the debt-to-GDP ratio too becomes unsustainable,” he adds.
Going forward, the RBI cautions that uniform fiscal strategies will not be adequate in this environment and calls for forward-looking policies incorporating population dynamics and the related fiscal challenges. “Youthful states may harness their demographic dividend by strengthening human capital investment, intermediate states may balance growth priorities with early preparation for ageing, and ageing states may enhance revenue capacity alongside healthcare, pension and workforce policy reforms,” it recommends.