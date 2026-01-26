Youthful Bihar, UP outperform as ageing Kerala, TN face pension strain

The report notes that India’s median age of about 28 years masks sharp interstate differences, with the old-age dependency ratio ranging from 14.0 in Bihar to 30.1 in Kerala. This demographic heterogeneity already shows up in the fiscal numbers when states are grouped by age structure. Average revenue receipts of youthful states stood at 19.5 per cent of GSDP in 2024-25, compared with 15.9 per cent for intermediate states and 12.6 per cent for ageing states, according to the report. Youthful states also record higher average tax revenues at 14.3 per cent of GSDP in 2024-25.