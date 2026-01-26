Associate Sponsors

Home / Economy / News / Youthful Bihar, UP outperform as ageing Kerala, TN face pension strain

Youthful Bihar, UP outperform as ageing Kerala, TN face pension strain

RBI flags widening fiscal divergence as youthful states like Bihar and UP gain from workforce growth, while ageing Kerala and Tamil Nadu face rising pension and debt pressures

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
premium
Going forward, the RBI cautions that uniform fiscal strategies will not be adequate in this environment and calls for forward-looking policies incorporating population dynamics and the related fiscal challenges | Image: Bloomberg
Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 6:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India’s states are heading towards sharply different budgetary paths as population age structures begin to drive revenue capacity, spending composition and debt dynamics, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s latest State Finances: A Study of Budgets of 2025-26.
 
The report groups states into three categories based on how many people are aged 60 and above: youthful (less than 10 per cent), intermediate (10 to 15 per cent), and ageing (15 per cent or more). Youthful northern giants such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh ride a swelling workforce tide, with revenues hitting 19.5 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP), while southern ageing states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu struggle with pensions gobbling 30 per cent of social sector expenditure amid 30 per cent old-age dependency ratios (OADR), as per the report.
 
“The youthful states have a wider window of opportunity benefiting from an expanding working-age population and stronger revenue mobilisation. In contrast, the window is getting narrower for the ageing states, facing fiscal pressure arising out of shrinking tax bases and rising obligations from committed expenditure,” the RBI states.
 
The report notes that India’s median age of about 28 years masks sharp interstate differences, with the old-age dependency ratio ranging from 14.0 in Bihar to 30.1 in Kerala. This demographic heterogeneity already shows up in the fiscal numbers when states are grouped by age structure. Average revenue receipts of youthful states stood at 19.5 per cent of GSDP in 2024-25, compared with 15.9 per cent for intermediate states and 12.6 per cent for ageing states, according to the report. Youthful states also record higher average tax revenues at 14.3 per cent of GSDP in 2024-25.
 
 
“Public finances are highly sensitive to demographic changes. Changes in the population age structure can have a significant effect on fiscal sustainability since they can affect both government revenues and expenditure,” the report adds.
 
On the expenditure side, the RBI notes that for youthful states, the share of education in social sector spending remains the highest among the three groups, and their revenue expenditure to capital outlay (RECO) ratio has declined from 6.2 in 2015-16 to 5.0 in 2024-25, indicating an improvement in the quality of expenditure and greater space for capital outlay.
 
The report links this to lower committed expenditure in these states, which “has generated greater fiscal headroom to prioritise demographically sensitive areas such as education, skilling, health and infrastructure”.
 
In ageing states, by contrast, the expenditure pattern is more heavily skewed towards pensions and social security, with the states allocating over 30 per cent of social sector expenditure to pensions — the highest among the three cohorts.
 
The interest payments-to-revenue receipts ratio — used by the RBI as a debt service indicator — has remained persistently lower for youthful states than for intermediate states, with the gap widening over time. Ageing states are reported to carry the heaviest debt service burden, which the report says constrains their spending flexibility and can “crowd out productive public spending, such as investment in human and physical capital”.
 
In Kerala, the challenge goes beyond an ageing population, with steady outmigration of young people abroad for education and jobs affecting growth rates, according to Madhavankutty G, chief economist at Canara Bank. “Education and awareness levels prompt couples to prefer a single child, which exacerbates the problem. And by extension, when growth suffers due to unfavourable demographics, the debt-to-GDP ratio too becomes unsustainable,” he adds.
 
Going forward, the RBI cautions that uniform fiscal strategies will not be adequate in this environment and calls for forward-looking policies incorporating population dynamics and the related fiscal challenges. “Youthful states may harness their demographic dividend by strengthening human capital investment, intermediate states may balance growth priorities with early preparation for ageing, and ageing states may enhance revenue capacity alongside healthcare, pension and workforce policy reforms,” it recommends.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, EU to announce historic FTA and defence partnership on Tuesday

India, Russia likely to achieve $100 billion trade target by 2030: Envoy

'Vance, Navarro, even Trump stalled trade deal with India': US Senator

Why an India-EU mega trade pact is Modi's best reply to Donald Trump

LNG importers hold back on long-term deals, awaiting record supply surge

Topics :RBIStates budgetBiharTamil Nadu

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story