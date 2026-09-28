Uttar Pradesh EV Subsidy Portal: Eligibility, benefits, application process and implementation

SCHEME AT A GLANCE

Item Position Official portal name Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Purchase Subsidy Portal Portal address upevsubsidy.in Underlying policy Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy, 2022 Policy notification date October 14, 2022 Policy validity Five years from notification Portal administrator Transport Department, Uttar Pradesh Principal beneficiaries Eligible buyers of specified electric vehicles registered in Uttar Pradesh Main benefit Reimbursement of part of the electric vehicle’s ex-factory cost Other mobility benefit Exemption from registration fees and road tax, subject to the applicable period and vehicle conditions Payment method Direct transfer to the registered vehicle owner’s bank account after verification Current processing mechanism Applications other than those for electric buses are processed and paid through the relevant Regional Transport Office Current status Portal remains available for applications, corrections and status tracking; eligibility depends on the vehicle’s qualifying registration period and operative government orders

The portal should not be confused with the manufacturing incentives offered to electric-vehicle producers, battery manufacturers or charging-station developers under the same 2022 policy. It is specifically intended to process purchase- subsidy claims submitted by vehicle buyers. What is the UP EV Subsidy Portal? The EV Subsidy Portal is an online system developed by the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department to receive, verify, process and track claims for electric-vehicle purchase incentives. Eligible buyers use the portal to: Create an applicant account

Submit vehicle and bank details

Upload supporting documents

Apply for the purchase subsidy

Respond to correction requests

Track application status

Access the policy, government orders and application guidelines The subsidy is paid as a reimbursement. It is not necessarily deducted by the dealer from the vehicle’s purchase price. After the applicant submits a claim, the dealer and Transport Department verify the vehicle, registration, invoice and buyer details before payment is transferred to the registered owner’s bank account.

Why was the portal introduced? The Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy, 2022 provides early-bird purchase incentives intended to encourage consumers and commercial operators to adopt electric vehicles. A dedicated portal was required because the subsidy depends on several records held by different parties, including: The vehicle’s registration certificate

The dealer’s sales invoice

The ex-factory cost

The vehicle category

The buyer’s identity

The registered owner’s bank account

Verification by the dealer

Verification by the Regional Transport Office The portal is intended to connect these records and create an auditable process for transferring the subsidy directly to the buyer. What are the main objectives? Reduce the initial cost of eligible electric vehicles

Encourage early adoption by individuals and commercial operators

Increase electric-vehicle registrations in UP

Provide buyers with a direct and trackable reimbursement process

Prevent duplicate or ineligible subsidy claims

Link payment with verified vehicle-registration and dealer data

Complement the policy’s manufacturing and charging-infrastructure incentives The portal itself does not manufacture vehicles, install charging stations or grant industrial investment incentives. Those activities are governed by other parts of the 2022 policy and separate implementation procedures.

Which purchase subsidies are available? Vehicle category Purchase subsidy Maximum vehicles or budget Electric two-wheeler 15 per cent of ex-factory cost, capped at Rs 5,000 per vehicle Up to 2 lakh vehicles; budget ceiling of Rs 100 crore Electric four-wheeler 15 per cent of ex-factory cost, capped at Rs 1 lakh per vehicle Up to 25,000 vehicles; budget ceiling of Rs 250 crore Non-government electric bus 15 per cent of ex-factory cost, capped at Rs 20 lakh per vehicle Up to 400 buses; budget ceiling of Rs 80 crore Electric goods carrier 10 per cent of ex-factory cost, capped at Rs 1 lakh per vehicle Up to 1,000 vehicles; budget ceiling of Rs 10 crore The original operational guidelines prescribe the following purchase incentives:

The policy also originally referred to a purchase incentive for electric three-wheelers. However, the English operational-guidelines table available on the portal does not separately reproduce a three-wheeler category, while the broader policy and official incentive summaries do. Applicants should therefore follow the current category shown in the live application system and the latest government order rather than relying on an older summary. Where an eligible electric vehicle is purchased without a battery, only 50 per cent of the otherwise admissible subsidy is payable. Who is eligible? An individual vehicle buyer

A proprietor

A partnership firm

A private or public company

An aggregator

A fleet operator;

Another eligible commercial operator recognised under the applicable guidelines The vehicle must be purchased and registered in Uttar Pradesh within the applicable subsidy period. The registered owner submitting the application must also be the person or entity into whose bank account the subsidy is paid.

An individual buyer can claim the purchase subsidy for only one eligible vehicle across the covered categories during the scheme period. Aggregators and fleet operators may claim the subsidy for Up to 10 eligible two-wheelers or four-wheelers; and

Up to five eligible electric buses or goods carriers. The portal states that the purchase subsidy is available only once to a buyer during the scheme’s effective period. What is the applicable purchase period? The original purchase-subsidy scheme applied for one year from October 14, 2022. Official state material subsequently reported that the benefit was extended for three years, effectively covering the period up to October 13, 2025, subject to vehicle category, registration and budget availability.

The portal also carries a notice extending the registration validity of specified PURE EV vehicles up to October 13, 2027. This is a vehicle-specific administrative notice and should not be interpreted as a general extension of purchase subsidies for all new electric vehicles until 2027. Buyers should therefore confirm eligibility according to: The date of purchase

The date of registration

The vehicle category

The applicable government order

Any manufacturer- or model-specific notice

The available budget and vehicle-number ceiling What registration-fee and road-tax benefits are available? The policy provides full exemption from registration fees and road tax for electric vehicles purchased and registered in Uttar Pradesh during the first three years after the policy notification.

For the fourth and fifth years, the exemption is restricted to electric vehicles manufactured, purchased and registered in Uttar Pradesh. The portal states that the necessary provision has been incorporated into the Vahan 4.0 system and that the benefit is provided through dealer-point registration. This exemption is distinct from the purchase subsidy: The purchase subsidy is applied for through the portal and paid later as reimbursement.

The registration-fee and road-tax exemption is generally applied during vehicle registration where the vehicle qualifies. A buyer may be eligible for one benefit but not necessarily the other, depending on the vehicle’s dates and manufacturing location. How can a buyer apply? Visit the official portal at upevsubsidy.in. Create login credentials using the vehicle registration certificate and the mobile number recorded during registration. Enter the vehicle-registration number and applicant details. Provide the registered owner’s bank-account information. Upload the prescribed identity and bank documents. Submit the subsidy application. Record the unique application number generated by the portal. Wait for dealer verification. Respond to any correction or document request. Track the application through the portal. Contact the relevant Regional Transport Office where processing remains pending. The portal warns that applicants are responsible for selecting the correct category and uploading the appropriate documents. Once an application is finally submitted, later correction may not always be available unless a specific rectification facility has been provided.

Which documents are required? Vehicle-registration details

Registered mobile number

Passport-size photograph used during vehicle registration

Signature used during registration

Aadhaar card

Cancelled cheque bearing the buyer’s name

Bank-account number

Bank name

Indian Financial System Code

Any additional document requested during verification For a non-individual buyer, the Goods and Services Tax registration certificate or Permanent Account Number may be required instead of Aadhaar. The dealer must upload the sales invoice containing the model, variant, chassis number, registration number, dealer name and ex-factory cost. Aggregators, fleet operators and applicants who selected an incorrect commercial category may need additional documents and an affidavit on a Rs 100 non-judicial stamp paper under the latest portal instructions.

How is an application verified? The operational guidelines provide for two principal verification stages. Dealer verification The dealer checks whether: The buyer’s photograph and signature match the registration records;

The identity or business document is valid;

Bank details match the cancelled cheque;

Vehicle details are correct;

The invoice contains the prescribed information. The guidelines give the dealer three days from the buyer’s submission to verify the claim or return it for correction. Regional Transport Office verification The Regional Transport Office verifies the buyer, registration, invoice, identity and bank information after dealer approval. The guidelines provide a further three-day verification period after successful dealer verification. After approval, the Regional Transport Office prepares the payment bill and is required to update the portal’s payment status. The current portal states that, except for electric-bus claims, applications and payments are handled by the applicant’s relevant Regional Transport Office.

The stated verification periods describe administrative guidelines. They should not be treated as a guarantee that every application will be paid within six days, particularly where documents, budget approval or eligibility require further review. Implementation and progress so far An official government update published in July 2026 stated that more than Rs 210 crore had been distributed under the electric-vehicle subsidy scheme. This is a government-reported aggregate disbursement figure. The release does not, in the material reviewed, provide a complete category-wise breakdown of vehicles, rejected applications or pending claims. The live portal contains application and registration counters, but these displayed zero at the time reviewed. This appears inconsistent with the government’s reported disbursement and should not be treated as evidence that no applications have been processed. The public dashboard may have been reset, redeveloped or temporarily unable to retrieve historical records.

The official material reviewed did not provide a consolidated current table showing: Applications received

Claims approved

Claims rejected

Category-wise vehicles subsidised

Average processing time

Pending payments

Subsidy distributed by district Key challenges and limitations Time-bound eligibility: A functioning portal does not mean every current electric-vehicle purchase qualifies. Reimbursement model: Buyers must ordinarily pay for the vehicle first and receive the subsidy later. Document matching: Differences among the registration certificate, Aadhaar, invoice, mobile number and bank account can delay verification. Dealer dependence: The application cannot proceed until the dealer verifies the claim and uploads the correct invoice. Budget and quantity ceilings: The policy limits benefits by both the number of vehicles and the total financial outlay.

Portal-data inconsistency: Public counters did not align with the government’s reported disbursement figure. Changing instructions: Extensions, category clarifications and manufacturer-specific notices require applicants to check current government orders. What buyers should keep in mind Before applying, a buyer should verify: That the vehicle falls within an eligible category.

That its purchase and registration dates fall within the applicable period.

That the vehicle is registered in Uttar Pradesh.

That the registered owner and bank-account holder match.

That the subsidy has not already been claimed for another vehicle.

That the ex-factory cost is correctly shown on the dealer invoice.

Whether the vehicle was purchased with or without a battery.

Whether additional fleet-operator documents are required.

Whether the claim should be followed up with the dealer or Regional Transport Office. Eligibility and benefits remain subject to the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy, 2022, subsequent amendments, applicable government orders, budget availability and verification by the competent authority.

FAQs Is the EV Subsidy Portal a separate Uttar Pradesh policy? No. It is the application and payment portal for purchase incentives under the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy, 2022. What subsidy is available for an electric two-wheeler? The incentive is 15 per cent of the ex-factory cost, capped at Rs 5,000 per vehicle. What subsidy is available for an electric car? The incentive is 15 per cent of the ex-factory cost, capped at Rs 1 lakh per eligible four-wheeler. Is the subsidy deducted at the dealership? The official process treats it as a reimbursement paid to the registered owner after verification. Can one person claim subsidies for multiple vehicles?

An individual can claim for only one eligible vehicle. Higher limits apply to qualifying aggregators and fleet operators. Where should an applicant follow up? The dealer must first verify the claim. Except for electric-bus applications, subsequent processing and payment are handled by the relevant Regional Transport Office. Does the portal’s availability mean a vehicle purchased now is eligible? No. Eligibility depends on the applicable purchase and registration period, vehicle category and current government orders. Conclusion The Uttar Pradesh EV Subsidy Portal provides the administrative link between an eligible electric-vehicle buyer and the purchase incentives offered under the 2022 electric-vehicle policy. It enables online applications, dealer verification, Regional Transport Office scrutiny, direct bank transfer and status tracking.