Adani University, IIT Mandi sign MoU for joint research, student exchange

Adani University on Wednesday announced that it has signed a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi to collaborate on academic and research activities.

The agreement establishes a framework for joint research initiatives, co-authored publications, and academic exchanges involving students and faculty from both institutions. Internship opportunities and collaboration on research funding will also be explored under the partnership.

Adani University is a private university based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, established in 2022 through the Adani University Act passed by the Gujarat Assembly. Promoted by the Adani Group, it evolved from the Adani Institute of Infrastructure Engineering and the Adani Institute of Digital Technology Management and offers programmes in engineering, management, infrastructure, and technology.

As part of the arrangement, the two institutions plan to organise seminars and conferences and develop short-term academic programmes such as executive education courses, summer schools, and digital learning programmes. The five-year partnership is intended to support academic engagement and research collaboration between the two institutions. It is expected to enable students and faculty members to access shared academic resources and expertise through cross-institutional learning opportunities. India’s higher education policy framework, including the National Education Policy 2020, encourages collaboration among universities and research institutions to expand multidisciplinary learning, strengthen research output, and promote academic mobility across institutions.