NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, seventh such incident this year

A National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Uttar Pradesh died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota. The student identified as Uruj was a resident of the Samdhan village of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, an official said. The 20-year-old has been living in Kota for the last one year preparing for the medical entrance exam from a coaching institute. This is the seventh such incident this year.

The NEET (UG) exam will take place on May 5 and the incident took place in the Vigyan Nagar police station area. Police have registered a case in this connection.

The news came out when the family of the student tried to connect with him repeatedly on Tuesday, but he did not respond. Thereafter, they called one of his friends in the Jawahar Nagar area who rushed to the building and informed the owner that he was not taking calls.

One of the guards was in the student's room and after he did not respond, they called the police immediately. The police reached the building and broke the door. The police saw that Uruj's body was hanging from the fan. Vigyan Nagar police official mentioned that the student scored average marks in his students.

Last year, around 28 students died due to suicide in Kota and in 2022, 15 students passed away by suicide.

Earlier, a group of coaching institute directors met the Kota district collector seeking clarification on state government-issued guidelines regarding running the centres. As per the memorandum, the competent authority for the registration of the coaching institute is not mentioned in the guidelines.

The directors also mentioned that online registration is compulsory but the coaching institutes and students be taken into account to frame guidelines to protect the rights of both students and institutes.

In a different incident, a 17-year-old student also tried to commit suicide in Nayapura police station are, for not performing well in the board exam. He is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The student lives in the Khand Gaondi area, but originally he came from Baran district's Anta tehsil. As per police, he appeared for class 12th board exams and couldn't perform as per expectations. He attempted suicide and was admitted to the hospital last night. According to police, his condition is stable now.