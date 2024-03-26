Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: BSEB Matric result to be announced soon

The Bihar Board 10th examination 2024 was conducted in February. BSEB has already announced the 12th result and, presently, 10th class students are waiting for their results.

According to reports, Bihar Board's 10th result will be announced this month. It is anticipated to be announced on March 30 or 31. When out, the secondary school results 2024 can be viewed at the official site at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Insights

The BSEB matric topper verification is anticipated to begin on March 27, 2024, and the board is expected to share information in regards to the same soon. During Bihar Board topper verification, around 13-14 examiners interview every student. At least 30-40 questions are asked to each student on the toppers list.

All questions are connected with the syllabus of the Bihar Board test. Alongside this, they are approached to present themselves in English, and a few other fundamental questions too. Bihar Board 10th test was conducted between February 15 to February 23, 2024. A public conference will be coordinated prior to announcing Bihar Board 10th Result 2024.

The result will provide the names of every topper, pass percentage, result information, and details connected with the most common way of applying for revaluation. But, the Bihar board has not given any official notice connected with the 10th result time and date. Students are suggested to wait for the recent updates.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Overview

The state board every year first announces the 12th result and then the 10th class results. This year too, the BSEB is following a similar pattern. The BSEB 12th result was announced on March 23. As many as 12,91,684 students took the Bihar Board Intermediate test this year.

Out of these, 11,26,439 students have been declared to have passed in the 12th exams. The general pass rate percentage is at 87.21 percent. Though 1,65, 248 students failed the test. More than 5 lakh students achieved first division. As many as 5,24,939 students got first division, 5,04,897 students scored second division and 96,595 students got third division.

Bihar Board 10th Result: Steps to check and download

• Go to the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

• On the home page, search the Class 10th or the Matric result link

• Submit your roll code and roll number.

• Mark sheets will be showcased on the screen.

• View your result and download the page.