Allahabad University to teach management lessons using Gita, Ramayana

Students will be taught management from the decisions of top industrialists like JRD Tata, Azim Premji, Dhirubhai Ambani, Sunil Mittal and Narayan Murthy

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 5:10 PM IST
The Allahabad University (AU) has started a new five-year integrated BBA-MBA course from this academic session where the course will include teachings from the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, Upanishads and Chanakya, the Times of India (TOI) reported on Wednesday.

Additionally, the students will be taught management from the decisions of top industrialists like JRD Tata, Azim Premji, Dhirubhai Ambani, Sunil Mittal and Narayan Murthy, the report added.

According to the TOI, courses in artificial intelligence and startup management will also be included in the course.

The faculty of Commerce, which has started the course with 26 students, will also teach the students how to remain calm during adverse situations using Ashtanga Yoga. The course will have 10 semesters and 220 credits. Students, however, will be given an option for multiple entry and exit from the course.

If a student exits the course after the first year, they will be given a one-year certificate. After the second year, they will be awarded a diploma. After three years, a BBA degree will be given and an MBA after the fifth year.

Shefali Nanda, the coordinator of the course, was quoted in the report as saying that students will be given the traditional study of the subject with spirituality, cultural ethos, human values, a holistic view of life, meditation and stress.

Nanda was further quoted in the report as saying that this new initiative is a significant step in blending ancient wisdom with contemporary education to provide students with a holistic understanding of management in the modern world.

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

