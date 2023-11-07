RPSC JLO answer key 2023 released, here's how to check and download

The examination was held to fill a total of 140 JLO vacancies, and the candidates who have appeared for the examination can raise questions against the answer key from November 8 to November 10 by 12 p.m. by paying Rs 100 per question.

Last Date for online application: 09th August 2023

Here are the steps to check the JLO answer key 2023:

RPSC JLO Admit Card 2023: 28th October 2023

RPSC JLO Exam Date 2023: 04th and 06th November 2023

The application fee for General/ BC/ EBC (CL) categories is Rs 600, for SC/ ST/ PwD/ BC/ EBC/ EWS (NCL) categories, is Rs 400, and for disabled persons, the fee is Rs 400.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is conducting the Junior Legal Officer (JLO) examination to fill the posts of 140 vacancies recruited through PSC JLO Recruitment 2023. There are a total of 140 vacancies out of which 134 vacancies are for the Non-Tribal Sub Plan Area (Non-TSP) and 6 posts are for Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP).

Here are the eligibility criteria for the RPSC JLO examination:

The candidates must be law graduates from a recognised university or its equivalent three-year course of proficiency degree.

Candidates must have knowledge about Hindi in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture.

For the post of Junior Legal Officer, the required age is between 21 to 40.

Here's the age relaxation

Male Candidates from SC, ST, OBC, EWS category: 05 Years

Women Candidates from General category: 05 Years

Women Candidates from SC, ST, OBC, EWS category: 10 Years

Window and Divorce Women: No upper age limit