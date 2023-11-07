Delhi HC released Judicial Service Exam 2023 notification, check details

What are the eligibility criteria for Delhi High Court DJS 2023? Here are the eligibility criteria for Delhi High Court DJS 2023:
- Candidates must be Indian citizen
- The person must be a practising advocate in India or even qualified to be admitted as an advocate under the Advocates Act 1961.
- Candidate’s age shouldn't exceed 32 years on the 1st day of January of the year in which the application has been appointed, i.e., January 1, 2023.
What is the application fee for Delhi High Court DJS Exam 2023? The application fee for General/OBC/EWS is around Rs 1500, while the fee for SC/ST/PwD is Rs 400.
How to apply for the Delhi High Court DJS Exam 2023? Here are the steps to apply for DJS Exam 2023:
- Firstly, visit the official website,
- Check for the application link and click on it.
- Enter all the required details correctly.
- Upload all the necessary documents.
- Submit the application form, and you can take a printout for future reference.
