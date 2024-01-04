Home / Education / News / Andhra govt offers free insurance to overseas students under PBB scheme

Andhra govt offers free insurance to overseas students under PBB scheme

Benefits of the PBB insurance scheme: Rs. 10 lakh financial assistance in case of accidental death or permanent disability; medical expenses for injuries or sickness of up to Rs. 1 lakh

The students are requested to utilise the opportunity and enrol in the scheme at the earliest
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 6:51 AM IST
The Andhra Pradesh government is now providing an opportunity for overseas students from the state to enrol in the Pravasandhra Bharosa Bima (PBB) insurance scheme for free until January 15, 2024, according to a statement issued by the government.

Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), an entity of the Andhra Pradesh government functioning under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, offers various services to overseas citizens of the state (NRTs) across various countries. The Pravasandhra Bharosa Bima (PBB) Insurance Scheme is one such welfare service for NRTs studying and working abroad.

The students are requested to utilise the opportunity and enrol in the scheme at the earliest (student premium normally is Rs. 180 for one year) and there is a high possibility of an increase in PBB premium and benefits that could decrease.

Venkat S Medapti, President of APNRTS, said that family members invest a fortune in their children's overseas education with dreams of a bright future. He emphasised the importance of the PBB insurance scheme, noting that, if a student unfortunately falls victim to unforeseen situations while abroad, up to Rs. 10 lakhs of life insurance are provided.

He urged students studying abroad or their families to enrol in this scheme as soon as possible, highlighting that PBB enrollment would ensure financial assistance to families in case of unexpected fatalities.

Benefits of the PBB insurance scheme: Rs. 10 lakh financial assistance in case of accidental death or permanent disability; medical expenses for injuries or sickness of up to Rs. 1 lakh; a one-way economy air ticket in case of non-continuation of studies due to sickness or accident; and other benefits.

