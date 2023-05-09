AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023 will release today, here's all you need to know

Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) Anantapur will release the AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023 today, i.e., May 9, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.



All interested candidates who have registered for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) can check and download their AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023 from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.



Earlier, the syllabus for AP EAMCET included Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, whereas the AP EAPCET Agriculture and Pharmacy include Botany, Zoology, Physics and Chemistry subject.



The AP EAMCET three-hour exam will be held in two shifts - the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and the afternoon from 3 PM to 6 PM. How to download AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "AP EAMCET or AP EAPCET 2023" hall ticket link.

Step 3: On the login page, enter your credentials and click on submit button.

Step 4: Once you enter all the details successfully, the AP EAMCET 2023 hall ticket will appear in front of your screen.

Step 5: You can download and take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference. Candidates appearing for the examination can download AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023 in the below-mentioned steps:

When will the AP EAMCET 2023 exam be conducted? The AP EAMCET 2023 exam will be conducted in two phases - the engineering phase from May 15 to May 19, 2023. The agriculture/Pharmacy phase will be held on May 22 and 23, 2023.

Is there any negative marking in AP EAMCET? There is no negative marking in the AP EAMCET 2023 exam. No marks will be deducted for wrong or unattempted questions.