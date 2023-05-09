Home / Education / News / AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023 will release today, here's all you need to know

AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023 will release today, here's all you need to know

JNTU Anantapur announced AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023 today. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website, i.e., cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023 will release today, here's all you need to know

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) Anantapur will release the AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023 today, i.e., May 9, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

All interested candidates who have registered for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) can check and download their AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023 from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Earlier, the syllabus for AP EAMCET included Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, whereas the AP EAPCET Agriculture and Pharmacy include Botany, Zoology, Physics and Chemistry subject.

The AP EAMCET three-hour exam will be held in two shifts - the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and the afternoon from 3 PM to 6 PM.

How to download AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023?

Candidates appearing for the examination can download AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023 in the below-mentioned steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the "AP EAMCET or AP EAPCET 2023" hall ticket link.
Step 3: On the login page, enter your credentials and click on submit button.
Step 4: Once you enter all the details successfully, the AP EAMCET 2023 hall ticket will appear in front of your screen.
Step 5: You can download and take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference.

When will the AP EAMCET 2023 exam be conducted?
The AP EAMCET 2023 exam will be conducted in two phases - the engineering phase from May 15 to May 19, 2023. The agriculture/Pharmacy phase will be held on May 22 and 23, 2023.

Is there any negative marking in AP EAMCET?
There is no negative marking in the AP EAMCET 2023 exam. No marks will be deducted for wrong or unattempted questions.

How many questions are there in the AP EAMCET question paper?
There are 160 questions in the AP EAMCET engineering question paper comprising 80 questions in Mathematics, 40 in Physics, and 40 in chemistry. The AP EAPCET pharmacy and agriculture question paper, has 160 questions in total, comprising 80 questions in Biology (Botany-40, Zoology-40), 40 in Physics, and 40 in Chemistry.

Candidates need to check the exam syllabus and pattern of the examination. Once the hall ticket is released, read all the exam guidelines correctly to avoid uncertainties.


Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

NEET UG 2023: Admit card, exam city slip likely today on neet.nta.nic.in

TS EAMCET 2023: Engineering exam date revised - all you need to know

SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023 Out, Download GD PET/PST Hall Ticket

APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket released for class 10th, 12th- All you need to know

TS Inter Results 2023 for 1st, 2nd year announced today at 11 am

Australian varsities put curbs on Indian students as fraud cases rise

SSC GD Marks 2023: Check Constable Score Card Download Updates Here

TN Class 12th HSC Result released today: Here's how to check and download

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Everything you need to know

Topics :AP EAMCETAndhra PradeshAdmit Card

First Published: May 09 2023 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story