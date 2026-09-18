Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Exam date 2027 out: Check complete schedule

The Maharashtra HSC and SSC Board Exams 2027 tentative exam dates have been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The board released a press release with the exam dates.

The notification states that the SSC exams will resume on February 15 and the Maharashtra HSC 2027 written exams on February 8. The Class 10 SSC written exams will run until March 11, 2027, while the Class 12 HSC written exams will run until March 16, 2027. All 9 of Maharashtra's divisional boards are covered by the schedule.

Maharashtra HSC 2027 tentative exam timetable

Exams for practical, oral, graded, and internal evaluation will take place for students in Class 12 between January 20 and February 6, 2027. The written HSC exams will begin on February 8 to March 16, 2027.

Practical, graded, oral, and internal evaluation for HSC Class 12 will take place from January 20 to February 6, 2027. Class 12 HSC Written Test: February 8–March 16, 2027. Maharashtra SSC 2027 exam schedule For Class 10 students, practical, oral, graded and internal assessment exams will be held from January 28 to February 13, 2027. The SSC written exams will start on February 15 and continue until March 11, 2027. HSC Class 12: Practical, graded, oral and internal evaluation - January 20 to February 6, 2027. HSC Class 12: Written examination - February 8 to March 16, 2027. Maharashtra HSC, SSC Exam 2027 Divisional Boards The declared timetable will apply across all nine divisional boards of the Maharashtra State Board. These include:

· Pune · Mumbai · Nagpur · Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar · Kolhapur · Amravati · Nashik · Latur ALSO READ: JKBOSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026 for Winter Zone out on official portal · Konkan. Maharashtra Board 2027 Subject-Wise Timetable The exam dates for the February–March 2027 session have been announced by MSBSHSE. The Maharashtra Board will declare the comprehensive schedule per subject. Students must refer to the comprehensive schedule for the precise date and time of each paper. Notifications about the SSC and HSC exams scheduled for February and March of 2027 are currently available on the official MSBSHSE website.