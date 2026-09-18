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Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Exam date 2027 out: Check complete schedule

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has issued the 'tentative' exam datesheet for the Maharashtra HSC and SSC Board Exams 2027

Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Exam Date 2027

Maharashtra Board 10 12 Exam Date 2027

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 12:45 PM IST

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The Maharashtra HSC and SSC Board Exams 2027 tentative exam dates have been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The board released a press release with the exam dates.
 
The notification states that the SSC exams will resume on February 15 and the Maharashtra HSC 2027 written exams on February 8. The Class 10 SSC written exams will run until March 11, 2027, while the Class 12 HSC written exams will run until March 16, 2027. All 9 of Maharashtra's divisional boards are covered by the schedule.

Maharashtra HSC 2027 tentative exam timetable

Exams for practical, oral, graded, and internal evaluation will take place for students in Class 12 between January 20 and February 6, 2027. The written HSC exams will begin on February 8 to March 16, 2027.
 
 
Practical, graded, oral, and internal evaluation for HSC Class 12 will take place from January 20 to February 6, 2027. Class 12 HSC Written Test: February 8–March 16, 2027.

Maharashtra SSC 2027 exam schedule

For Class 10 students, practical, oral, graded and internal assessment exams will be held from January 28 to February 13, 2027. The SSC written exams will start on February 15 and continue until March 11, 2027.

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HSC Class 12: Practical, graded, oral and internal evaluation - January 20 to February 6, 2027. HSC Class 12: Written examination - February 8 to March 16, 2027.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Exam 2027 Divisional Boards

The declared timetable will apply across all nine divisional boards of the Maharashtra State Board. These include:
 
·        Pune
 
·        Mumbai
 
·        Nagpur
 
·        Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
 
·        Kolhapur
 
·        Amravati
 
·        Nashik
 
·        Latur
 

Maharashtra Board 2027 Subject-Wise Timetable

The exam dates for the February–March 2027 session have been announced by MSBSHSE. The Maharashtra Board will declare the comprehensive schedule per subject.
 
Students must refer to the comprehensive schedule for the precise date and time of each paper. Notifications about the SSC and HSC exams scheduled for February and March of 2027 are currently available on the official MSBSHSE website.  

Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Datesheet 2027: SSC, HSC Exam Dates & Timetable

ParticularClass 10 (SSC)Class 12 (HSC)
Board ExamFeb 15–Mar 11, 2027Feb 8–Mar 16, 2027
Practical/OralJan 28–Feb 13, 2027Jan 20–Feb 6, 2027
September ExamSchool-levelSchool/College-level
Subject-wise TimetableTo be announcedTo be announced
 

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Topics : maharashtra hsc Maharashtra board board examinations board exams

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 12:45 PM IST