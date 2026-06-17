AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 soon at BIEAP website; Check details

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to release the AP Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) 2026 results soon, likely this week.

Once out, students who appeared for the supplementary examinations will be able to check and download their scorecards on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

About AP Intermediate exams 2026

The AP Inter supplementary examinations were held from May 21 to June 4, 2026, for students seeking to clear failed subjects and those appearing under the improvement or betterment scheme to enhance their marks. The practical exams were conducted individually from June 7 to June 11.

A total of 10,57,312 students appeared for the regular AP Intermediate exams this year. There were 5,31,171 first-year students and 5,26,141 second-year students among them. For first-year students, the total pass rate on the major exam was 77%, while for second-year students, it was 81%. How to check AP Inter Supply results 2026? · Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in · On the homepage, press on the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 link · Fill in the hall ticket number and date of birth, and click on the submit button

· The result will be showcased on the screen ALSO READ: CBSE CTET correction window 2026 opens at ctet.nic.in, check link to edit · Download and save the scorecard for later reference. Details mentioned on the AP Inter Supply Results 2026 · Student's name · Hall ticket number · Subject-wise marks · Total marks obtained · Grade details ALSO READ: CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 to be out soon on official website · Pass/fail status.