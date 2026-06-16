CBSE CTET correction window 2026 opens at ctet.nic.in, check link to edit

It is crucial to thoroughly check your information and make all required adjustments within the allotted period. After the window closes, no more requests will be accepted.

What are the steps to make corrections in the CTET 2026 application form?

· Visit the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

· Click on the CTET September 2026 correction window link.

· Log in using your application number and password. · Edit the allowed fields in the application form. · Check the updated information carefully. Also Read: CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 to be out soon on official website · Submit the corrected application form and save a copy for later reference. Official statement on CTET 2026 correction window According to the official notice, “The facility for online correction will be available on the CTET website https://ctet.nic.in from 15.06.2026 (Monday) to 18.06.2026 (Thursday). No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date. During this period, the candidates can change their particulars & course."

Also Read: From Telegram curbs to AI checks: Inside Neet-UG re-exam security plan It is crucial to remember that corrections can only be made to allowed fields. Before submitting, make sure that every correction has been thoroughly reviewed. No offline requests will be accepted. The provided information will be considered final for processing when the revision window expires. About the CTET September 2026 examination The CTET September 2026 examination will consist of two papers–Paper I and Paper II. Paper II will be conducted in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and Paper I will be conducted in the evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.