AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2023 released on May 3, check how to download

State Board released the AP POLYCET 2023 hall ticket, candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 10.

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
The State Board of Technical Education and Training released admit card 2023 for Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test on May 3, 2023.

Candidates can check and download their AP POLYCET admit card 2023 from the official website, i.e., polycetap.nic.in. Candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth to download the hall ticket. 

AP POLYCET 2023 exam date

The AP POLYCET 2023 exam is set to be held on May 10, and the one-paper exam duration will be for 2 hours. The timing of the examination is 11 am to 1 pm which will take place in 54 towns in 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh. Most likely the result of the AP POLYCET 2023 exam will be declared on May 25, 2023.

What is the pattern of the AP POLYCET 2023 exam?

The exam will take place in offline mode, and there will be 120 objective-type questions in the AP POLYCET 2023 test. There are no minimum passing score criteria in the SC/ST categories. However, students must obtain at least 25% of possible points or 30 out of 120 on three portions of the examination divided into three subjects Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

How to check and download the AP POLYCET 2023 Admit card?

Step 1: Firstly, visit the official website of AP POLYCET, i.e., polycetap.nic.in.
Step 2: At the homepage, look for the AP POLYCET admit card 2023 link.
Step 3: Enter your application number and click on submit button.
Step 4: Your AP POLYCET hall ticket will be displayed on your screen.
Step 5: You can download the admit card and take the printout for future reference.

Topics :Entrance ExamsAdmit CardAndhra Pradesh

First Published: May 04 2023 | 10:24 AM IST

Next Story