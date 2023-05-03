NEET Admit Card 2023 today: NTA likely to release hall ticket on website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is probably going to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 Amit card soon. The agency is likely to issue the hall tickets today, April 30, according to media reports. The hall ticket will be made available on the agency's official website, neet.nta.nic.in, shortly after its formal announcement. The NTA will first issue the NEET UG exam city centre slip and then issue admit cards, according to previous patterns.
Notably, earlier reports suggested that the NEET UG exam city admit card would likely be distributed on May 2, but the NTA has not provided an official confirmation.
NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: Steps to Download
For the candidates' convenience, we have provided instructions for downloading the admit card:
• Go to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
• Click on the link for downloading the admit card that appears on the homepage.
• Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.
• Save the file for later use.
NEET UG 2023: Allotment details
On Sunday, the NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip was distributed by NTA. The exam intimation slip can be downloaded by candidates preparing for the exam from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will need to log in to the official portal using their "Application Number" and "Date of Birth" in order to access the NEET UG Advance Information for the Allotment of Centre City.
On May 7, 2023 (Sunday), the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, or NEET UG examination will be held offline in pen and paper in approximately 499 cities across India and outside of India from 02:00 to 05:20 pm.
NEET UG 2023: Key facts
• NEET UG 2023 will be conducted in 499 cities outside of India as well as across the nation.
• The test will be led disconnected in pen and paper mode.
• The NEET UG examination is scheduled for May 7 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.
• As indicated by enrollment insights, 20.87 lakh candidates have applied for the important test, over 2.57 lakh more than the year before.
• The NEET-UG is the country's largest entrance exam, followed by the CUET-UG.
• With 11.8 lakh more female candidates than male candidates registering, the gender gap also crossed the two lakh mark.
• There are 9.02 lakh male candidates.