NEET Admit Card 2023 today: NTA likely to release hall ticket on website



Notably, earlier reports suggested that the NEET UG exam city admit card would likely be distributed on May 2, but the NTA has not provided an official confirmation. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is probably going to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 Amit card soon. The agency is likely to issue the hall tickets today, April 30, according to media reports. The hall ticket will be made available on the agency's official website, neet.nta.nic.in, shortly after its formal announcement. The NTA will first issue the NEET UG exam city centre slip and then issue admit cards, according to previous patterns.

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: Steps to Download For the candidates' convenience, we have provided instructions for downloading the admit card:

• Click on the link for downloading the admit card that appears on the homepage. • Go to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

• Save the file for later use. • Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

NEET UG 2023: Allotment details On Sunday, the NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip was distributed by NTA. The exam intimation slip can be downloaded by candidates preparing for the exam from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will need to log in to the official portal using their "Application Number" and "Date of Birth" in order to access the NEET UG Advance Information for the Allotment of Centre City.

On May 7, 2023 (Sunday), the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, or NEET UG examination will be held offline in pen and paper in approximately 499 cities across India and outside of India from 02:00 to 05:20 pm.



NEET UG 2023: Key facts

• The test will be led disconnected in pen and paper mode. • NEET UG 2023 will be conducted in 499 cities outside of India as well as across the nation.

• As indicated by enrollment insights, 20.87 lakh candidates have applied for the important test, over 2.57 lakh more than the year before. • The NEET UG examination is scheduled for May 7 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

• With 11.8 lakh more female candidates than male candidates registering, the gender gap also crossed the two lakh mark. • The NEET-UG is the country's largest entrance exam, followed by the CUET-UG.

• There are 9.02 lakh male candidates.

