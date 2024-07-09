Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

AP TET 2024: July session exam postponed to October, check revised schedule

The School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh has rescheduled the Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024, initially scheduled for August, to be conducted now between October 3rd and 20th, 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 3:03 PM IST
The AP Government, Department of School Education has rescheduled the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 July session examination to October. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted between August 5 and August 20, 2024. However, it will now be held from October 3 to 20 in two shifts from 9.30 am to noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. 
Beginning on July 4, the registration process will continue until August 3. It had earlier been scheduled to end on July 17. Visit the official website at aptet.apcfss.in to submit an application for the AP TET 2024 if you are interested and qualified.

Applicants who pass paper 1 will be qualified to teach the classes 1 to 5 and the ones who clear paper 2 will be qualified to teach classes 6 to 8.

AP TET 2024: Essentials 

For each paper, applicants must pay a fee of Rs 750. The new schedule stipulates that admit cards will be distributed on September 22. The final answer key will be made available on October 27, while the provisional answer key will be made available on October 4. On November 2, the AP TET 2024 results will be released.

AP TET 2024: Schedule

- Notification Release Date: July 2nd, 2024

- Application Window: July 3rd - August 3rd, 2024
- Payment Window: July 3rd - August 3rd, 2024
- Mock Tests: Start September 19th, 2024 onwards
- AP TET Hall Ticket Release: September 22nd, 2024
- AP TET Exam Dates: October 3rd - 20th, 2024
- Answer Key Release: From October 4th onwards (one day after each exam)
- Final Answer Key: October 27th, 2024
- AP TET Result Declaration: November 2nd, 2024. 

AP TET 2024: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Go to the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.
Step 2: Press on the link to make the application payment.
Step 3: Complete the fee transaction and log in with the needed credentials.
Step 4: Enter the application form.
Step 5: Upload the needed documents and submit
Step 6: Download and keep a hard copy for future use.

AP TET 2024: Education qualification 

    • Candidates must have a minimum of 45 per cent in class 12 or an equivalent to apply for AP TET 2024.       
    • Candidates who have completed four years of a bachelor's degree in elementary education or a two-year education diploma are also eligible to apply for the exam.       
    • Candidates with a two-year diploma in education, four years of a bachelor's degree in elementary education, and at least 50% of the grade in 12th grade are eligible to apply.       
    • Those who have graduated with a bachelor's degree in education and a two-year diploma in elementary education or graduation with at least 50% marks are also eligible to apply for AP TET.       
    • Candidates with a three-year integrated BEd/MEd degree and a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade may also apply.

AP TET: Overview

Candidates who want to teach in State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, Municipality, AP Model Schools, AP Residential Schools, Welfare Society Schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private Unaided Schools, among others are invited to take the AP TET, which is open to students in grades 1 to 8.
The AP TET exam's passing score varies depending on the candidate's category. It is 60% for Open, 50% for BC, and 40% for SC, ST, PH, and Ex-Servicemen.
First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

