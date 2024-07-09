Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian Navy Agniveer 2024: SSR Agniveer exam from today, check guidelines

Indian Navy Agniveer 2024: SSR Agniveer exam from today, check guidelines

The Indian Navy Agniveer exams will be held online in multiple shifts all over the country. The Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) exam will be conducted from July 9 to July 11

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 11:21 AM IST
The Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) for Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Matric Recruit (MR) positions will be administered by the Indian Navy
The examinations will be held online in multiple shifts at various exam centres across the nation. The MR exam is scheduled for July 12 to July 15, while the SSR Agniveer exam is scheduled for July 9 to July 11. The admit cards for Agniveer SSR and MR are accessible on the Indian Navy's official website at join Indian navy.nic.in.

Indian Navy Agniveer 2024: Guidelines 

Candidates must follow exam-day guidelines prior to appearing for the Navy Agniveer SSR and MR 2024 exam. The guidelines are as follows:
    • One and a half hours prior to the scheduled start time, candidates will be permitted entry into the exam centre. 30 minutes prior to the start of the exams, entry will be restricted. Late applicants will not be permitted entry into the exam rooms. 
    • At the entrance, candidates are required to deposit their personal belongings, such as bags, mobile phones, and so on. These things won't be allowed inside the exam centre. A transparent water bottle and a transparent pen are allowed in the exam room.
    • For entry into the examination hall, candidates must bring a printed copy of the downloaded admit card from the Indian Navy website. The examination cannot be taken by candidates who do not have a valid admit card or hall ticket. 

    • Candidates are required to carry a valid and authorised photo ID, such as a voter's card, PAN card, passport, or permanent driving licence.
    • For the Indian Navy Agniveer examination, simple attire with flat-heeled slippers or sandals is the dress code. Furthermore, the Indian Naval force has recorded specific things of attire that are not allowed like Scarves/Stoles, High neck sweaters, Face and body veil, High ankle shoes, Thermal inner wear with buttons, Jackets, all types of jewellry, including studs/earrings, Cap/Muffler/Cloth to cover the head, Gloves, Watch, Winter dress with front open buttons, hoodies, or pockets. 
    • Candidates who engage in unfair behavior during the exam will be immediately disqualified and prohibited from taking future exams.

Topics :Indian NavyRecruitmentnavyeducation

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

